Huawei always causes a stir in the mainstream technology industry by introducing a new age of knowledge and expertise every time it brings any new product into the fray. They have geared up yet again to cater to the trend following intelligence consumer with the upcoming introduction of the new Product in the Honor Series. After the unprecedented success of the Honor 6X Huawei is ready to launch another product under the same banner. A newly released teaser for the product focuses on the slogan “You deserve the best”, consumers can expect a product which will have the best of both features and design.

Huawei is being tight lipped about specific details on the product but it is said to be designed for the internet-minded, style-conscious millennial looking for an eye-catching, high-performance and affordable smartphone. The device will embody the same sleek look Honor series is known for and offer snappy performance, supported by a strong battery life, as well as advanced camera capabilities.

The Marketing Head of Huawei Mr Salman Javed, stated, “Honor is dedicated to creating devices that match our millennial users’ lifestyles and unique personalities. We are confident that this new device is the best option for those who seek a ‘light’ device without compromising on performance.”

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. This subbrand has seen immense popularity in Pakistan because of its affordability and top of the line features. In line with its slogan, “For the Brave”, the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams.

As the Teaser tagline suggests ‘You deserve the best’, Huawei is committed to providing customers with the best, by delivering exceptional services to the rapidly expanding segment of smartphone users in Pakistan, who seek powerful global connectivity and info-tainment, round-the-clock, on-the-go.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments