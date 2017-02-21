After months of speculations and numerous rumors, Xiaomi officially entered into the Pakistan market with the launch of their three new devices, Mi Max, Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A  along with the Mi Band 2. Mi Max and Mi Band 2 will go on sale later today whereas the budget friendly Redmi 4A will go live on February 25. The main attraction, Redmi Note 4, will be up for sale on March 5.

While logistics and deliveries will be handled by online stores, Smart Link Technologies will manage the device warranties. Zong has also announced partnership with Xiaomi and it will be offering free 4G data bundles with Xiaomi smartphones. Buyers will get 6 GB data for 6 months. Daraz, along with other online stores, will be offering Xiaomi products.

