One of the best features about Android devices is the fact that you can tweak them as much as you want as per your liking and requirements. The only issue is that people usually do not know how to get into the developer settings to make the necessary changes. Our friends at Phandroid have taken the liberty to share with us today the benefits of enabling the hidden Developer Mode options that lets you make a number of changes to the system settings .

These include our favorite option that happens to be the USB debugging mode which enables you to connect your Android device to any computer using the data cable for seamless data transfers. Besides this, there also exists an option of changing the phones UI animations that has a major impact on the phone’s overall performance. Let us now take a closer look at all the hidden features and how you can use them as per your own needs:

Enable Developer Options

Developer Options have been around since Android 4.2, but they’ve been hidden in the same spot ever since. The good news is it’s easy to enable the options, and it works the same on pretty much every Android phone or tablet. The steps below should work on any device that has KitKat or above. The process may be slightly different, but you just need to find the “Build number.”

Go to Settings > About phone/tablet (Some phones will have an extra step here. Tap Software info) Find Build number and tap it repeatedly Stop tapping when it says You are now a developer! Go back to the Settings home page You should see Developer options towards the bottom or in Advanced settings That’s it!

Why should I do this?

As we mentioned above, there are several nifty tricks you can do with the Developer Options. The trick we always recommend is speeding up animations and transitions. This will make your phone feel faster when you’re opening apps and moving through the UI. Every Android user should know this simple trick.

Speed Up Your Phone

Follow the steps above to enable Developer options Open Settings > Developer options Scroll down select Window animation and choose .5x Select Transition animation and choose .5x Select Animator duration scale and choose .5x

You could completely turn off the animations, but we still like to have a little flash. Once you’re all done, go back to the home screen and turn off the display using the power button. Wake your phone to enjoy a speedier, more clicky fast UI.

Make All Apps Use Multi-Window

Android 7.0 introduced native multi-window mode, but not all apps support it. In fact, a lot of apps don’t support it, which makes it not very useful. There’s actually a way you can force compatibility with the new feature, all you have to do is dive back into the secret Developer Options.

Follow the steps above to enable Developer options Open Settings > Developer options Scroll down and select Force activities to be re-sizable Reboot your phone

Now you’ll be able to open any and all apps in multi-window mode. We should note that some apps may force close when you put them in multi-window mode. Apps that don’t support it will say “This app may not work with multi-window mode,” but most of them still work just fine.

Note: Please make sure that these are settings are quite sensitive and care should be taken while making the changes so as not to make changes to any unknown system files. Talk Android Phones will not be responsible for any type of software damage (if incurred) during this whole process.

Source: Phandroid

