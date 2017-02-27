Barcelona, Spain – 26 February 2017 – HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today unveiled a new generation of Nokia smartphones, setting a new standard in design, quality and user experience throughout the range. The highly anticipated global portfolio features three new smartphones – the new Nokia 6, delivering performance and immersive entertainment in a premium and extremely robust design; Nokia 5, an elegant smartphone that fits perfectly in your hand; and Nokia 3, which delivers an unprecedented quality at an affordable price point. The new range of Nokia smartphones all run Android™ Nougat and offer a pure, secure and up to date experience. The Nokia smartphone range will all feature Google Assistant, a first outside of Google branded devices. Today also sees the return of a modern classic – the iconic Nokia 3310, reborn with a modern twist on design.

The family of products announced demonstrate a belief that every consumer should have access to premium quality, not just those with high-end flagship devices. Combined with a thoughtful design philosophy that focuses on improving the smartphone experience at every level, each technical component has been carefully considered and integrated into the phone design to have the biggest benefit on consumers’ daily lives. Drawing on the hallmarks of the Nokia phone heritage of quality, simplicity and reliability, the range is designed for a new generation of fans.

With a commitment to deliver pure Android, users can expect a simple, clean and clutter free experience. Featuring the latest Google services, as well as monthly security updates, Nokia smartphones keep your phone safe, secure and up to date.

It was also announced that the world-renowned game Snake will be snaking its way back into people’s hearts with a new version available to play on Messenger, part of Facebook’s Instant Games cross platform experience. The new free Snake game is designed to be played with groups of friends making it even more playable than the first time around.

The new Nokia range of Android smartphones unveiled today ahead of Mobile World Congress includes:

Nokia 6 is going global – combining superior craftsmanship and distinctive design with immersive audio and an impressive bright and colourful 5.5” full HD screen, the Nokia 6 delivers a truly premium smartphone experience. The unibody of the Nokia 6 is crafted from a single block of 6000 series aluminium. The smart audio amplifier with dual speakers allow consumers to experience a deeper bass and unmatched clarity, whilst Dolby Atmos® delivers an engaging entertainment experience. Available in four colours – Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper – the Nokia 6 will retail at an average global retail price of €229.

Nokia 6 Arte Black Limited Edition – celebrating the worldwide Nokia 6 portfolio is the Nokia 6 Arte Black Limited Edition. With 64GB storage and 4GB RAM, this special edition combines the best features of the Nokia 6 family in a stunning black high gloss package and will retail at an average global retail price of €299.

Nokia 5 – a sleek and compact smartphone that nestles in your hand. The Nokia 5 has been precision engineered out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium to create a perfect pillowed body that flows seamlessly into the sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass laminated 5.2” IPS HD display. Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform and the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 505 graphics processor, the Nokia 5 brings robust structural integrity, attention to detail and the quality of a high-end flagship to everyone. Available in four colours Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper – the Nokia 5 will retail at an average global retail price of €189.

Nokia 3 – a stunning new smartphone designed to deliver an outstanding experience with unprecedented value. With a precision machined aluminium frame forged out of a single piece of aluminium, a sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass laminated 5” display and seamlessly integrated 8MP wide aperture cameras (front and back), the Nokia 3 packs a truly premium quality smartphone experience into its compact and elegant form. Available in four distinctive colours – Silver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue and Copper White – the Nokia 3 will retail at an average global retail price of €139.

Also announced today were:

Nokia 3310 – a modern classic reborn. Thin, light and incredibly durable, the Nokia 3310 is a head turning modern twist on one of the best-selling feature phones of all time. Boasting an incredible 22-hour talk-time and month long stand-by, the Nokia 3310’s fresh, colourful, modern design brings it bang up to date. The Nokia 3310 is available in four distinctive colours – Warm Red and Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and Dark Blue and Grey both with a matte finish. The Nokia 3310 will retail at an average global retail price of €49.

Accessories – also introduced was a portfolio of Nokia Accessories that follows iconic design philosophy. As perfect companions to these smartphones, the full Nokia Accessories portfolio includes a range of headsets, portable and Bluetooth speakers, in-car chargers, cases and screen protectors

Arto Nummela, CEO of HMD Global, said:

“Nokia has been one of the most iconic and recognisable phone brands globally for decades. In the short time since HMD was launched into the market, the positive reception we’ve had has been overwhelming; it seems everyone shares our excitement for this next chapter. Today’s consumers are more discerning and demanding than ever before and for us they will always come first. Our efforts in bringing together world class manufacturers, operating systems and technology partners sees us proudly unveiling our first global portfolio of smartphones with a Nokia soul, delivering the very best experience to everyone.”

Florian Seiche, President of HMD Global, said:

“Strategic and meaningful partnerships are essential to our success, both for the products and manufacturing. Equally we are committed to building the right kind of partnerships at a market level so we can reach and service all of our fans. The encouragement, support and excitement we have felt from the operators and retailers we’ve met globally so far has been humbling. The excitement and anticipation for our first global family of smartphones has been tremendous, and we’re delighted to offer fans the ability to register their interest for the new range at nokia.com/phones.”

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, said:

“Nokia phones stir real emotions; people know them for their beautiful design and craftsmanship, together with a built-to-last quality that you can rely on. Our new portfolio combines these classic Nokia hallmarks with a best-in-class Android performance and a new level of craftsmanship. For the Nokia 3310 we just couldn’t resist. We wanted to reward loyal Nokia phone fans and make a statement that rich heritage, innovation and modern design can go hand-in-hand. Fundamentally, it is about making sure that right across our portfolio we are delivering this pure Nokia experience.”

“We also believe that everyone deserves access to the premium quality and attention to detail that is usually reserved only for flagship devices. With our new range of Nokia smartphones, we aim to democratise technology and bring this experience to everyone.”

Pekka Rantala, Chief Marketing Officer of HMD Global, said:

“Consumers today are seeking relationships with brands that they can trust. The Nokia brand has over 150 years of heritage giving it an authentic, differentiating experience which we are proud to introduce to a new generation of fans. Our new Android Nokia smartphone portfolio, together with the return of the iconic Nokia 3310, is a real statement of our ambition and commitment to honouring the hallmarks of a true Nokia phone experience.”

Brad Rodrigues, interim President of Nokia Technologies, said:

“What HMD has created is remarkable. We’re excited to see the launch of a new family of smartphones, built to the standards that Nokia is known for. We believe that their strong design and quality will appeal to Nokia fans around the world, and the return of the Nokia 3310 has us smiling too!”

Enrico Salvatori, SVP and President, Qualcomm EMEA said:

We are pleased to have collaborated with HMD on the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 and look forward to working closely with them on future devices. The Nokia brand has a rich heritage in advancing mobile technology and to see new Nokia smartphones on sale is a welcome sight. Both devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform which offers a rich feature set for smartphones: integrated X6 LTE, cutting-edge camera technology with dual-Image signal processors, next-generation Qualcomm Adreno 505 GPU all means Snapdragon 430 supports fast downloads and uploads, stunning graphics and photos with battery life to spare.”

The new portfolio of Nokia smartphones and feature phones is on display at Mobile World Congress. Local availability will be announced in markets in Q2 2017. To get hands-on with the full range of Nokia phones, visit HMD at the Nokia stand (Hall 3, stand 3A).

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments