After a lot of debate Samsung have officially confirmed that, they WILL BE launching the Galaxy S8 on 29th March. They have launched a teaser video show casing how Samsung re-defines a “phone”. We will definitely see the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus at the Unpacked event with a few more additions expected to join the fray. According to sources, Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Tab 3 at the event.
Samsung Galaxy S8 set to launch on 29 March 2017
Posted by Cyrus+ on Feb 27, 2017
