To kick off Mobile World Congress 2017, Huawei Consumer Business Group launched the new HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus. The highly-anticipated additions to the P series feature a combination of beautiful hardware and the latest advances in software technology. Additionally, the new smartphones feature striking new colors and finishes, and introduce new Leica front and back cameras with cutting-edge portrait features to make every shot a cover shot.

Commenting on the launch, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group said “As culture and technology continue to intersect in every aspect of our world, we want to deliver new products and experiences that ultimately improve and enhance life. Our impressive new HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus weave together the exceptional imaging capabilities of Leica and our stand-out design and hardware innovations to bring users a powerful device experience.”

The HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus, to be launched soon in the Pakistan, are a demonstration of Huawei’s continued commitment to setting new performance standards and inspiring creative expression.

The HUAWEI P10’s new Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 and HUAWEI P10 Plus’ Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition, featuring the rear dual-camera set up and Leica front-facing camera, means consumers can explore the full range of portrait photography. With a 12-megapixel RGB sensor, a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and enhanced fusion algorithms, the HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus deliver superior technical and artistic photography features on a smartphone.

With its industry-leading craftsmanship, the HUAWEI P10 is a beautifully designed masterpiece on the inside and out. Never content with the status quo, Huawei’s design team introduced the industry’s first Hyper Diamond-Cut finishing, in addition to their refined sandblast and high gloss finishes.

The HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus are also available in a selection of unique colors as a result of the first cross-industry partnership with Pantone Color Institute, the world’s foremost authority on color. By combining Huawei’s design expertise with Pantone’s trusted color thought leadership, two new colorways were created to reflect the personalities of the contemporary consumer and shape new color trends in the mobile market. Dazzling Blue and the Pantone Color of the Year 2017, Greenery, were designed by the Pantone Color Institute and optimized by Huawei to create a beautiful, glow-effect finish.

The HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus take smartphone efficiency and customization a step further thanks to the powerful Kirin 960 processor and all-new EMUI 5.1. Kirin 960 is Huawei’s latest high-performance SoC chipset.

With 3,200 and 3750 mAh battery, the HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus support HUAWEI SuperCharge technology. The low voltage, low temperature fast charging solution comes with a super safe 5-gate protection mechanism, which offers real-time voltage, current and temperature monitoring to make charging not only fast but safe. The HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus will be available soon in Pakistan.

