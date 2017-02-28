Google has started rolling out the latest Android Wear 2.0 update to most of the smartwatches that came out in 2016. The much awaited and highly anticipated update brings with it a host of new exciting features that is going to revolutionize the way we have been using our smartwatches.

Some of the most talked about features include the integration of Google Assistant as well as Google Pay which allows you to make payments straight through the watch without the need to take out your phones on a regular basis. Other noteworthy features include Android Wear standalone apps, a dedicated Play Store (yes you can install apps directly from within the watch if that’s what you are thinking), an overhauled material design, integrated keyboard and a host of other new features. Here’s a quick look at what Android Wear 2.0 has to offer in this new TV spot.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments