Huawei is a market leader in technology, offering a wide range of powerful smartphone devices all over the world. Huawei’s revolutionary device, the Honor 8 Lite is now available in Pakistan, for an attractive price. This device has already achieved global success with a tremendous sales record and winning the hearts of consumers all over.

Its classy design, inspired by very famous previously released Honor 8 and mesmerizing scenes of the Antelope Canyon, has phenomenal aesthetic appeal, boasting a carefully polished 15-layer craftsmanship. Honor 8 Lite’s dual 2.5D curved glass display and brushed metal displays premium quality. Its 7.6mm slim body and sleek edges provide a comfortable yet firm grip.

The Honor 8 Lite comes with a 5.20-inch touchscreen display. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 processor, with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB with microSD card. It runs on Android 7.0 and is powered by a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

Photography is considered to be such an inherent part of today’s culture. Since the consumers want to capture their most memorable moments, Honor 8 Lite’s cameras are equipped with many user-friendly functions. The 8MP front camera boasts a 77° wide-angle lens, with an upgraded selfie mode, allowing users to take flawless selfies regardless of the surroundings. Its 12MP rear camera with 1.25μm pixels and Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) provides users with a great shooting experience all around. This dual camera has one RGB and one monochrome sensor.

For the camera-enthusiastic consumers, the customizable camera menu settings give users the flexibility to choose from a wide range of shooting modes while designing their camera interface according to their shooting preferences. Don’t wait! Get your hands on the Huawei Honor 8 lite from the nearest Huawei authorized store.

Honor 8 Lite is available all over Pakistan for the price of just Rs. 24,899, in 3 beautiful colors. The leading telecom operator in Pakistan – Zong is offering a Free 4G SIM + 12GB data with the purchase of every Honor 8 Lite.

