Telenor empowers customers to shop on Google Play Store using their mobile balance

Continuing its streak of industry-first initiatives to promote digital and ecommerce ecosystem in the country, Telenor Pakistan has launched Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) that allows customers to purchase content from Google Play using their mobile balance. First in the Pakistani market, DCB eliminates the need of credit/debit card by allowing Telenor users to pay for their favorite apps in Google Play and in-app purchases directly from their mobile balance.

Customers can easily activate DCB on their android handsets by adding ‘Use Telenor Billing’ in the payment methods of their Google Play account menu. Once the activation is complete, the user can simply click on ‘Buy’ on their favorite Google Play content, select ‘Bill my Telenor account’, and provide their Google account password to confirm the purchase.

To boost customer trust and avoid accidental purchases, DCB comes with a refund option that is visible immediately on the purchased app and lasts for two hours Users can keep full track of their DCB purchases via ‘Order History’ in their Google Play account menu.

“We want to simplify and secure digital purchases for our users and DCB achieves it,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan. “Through Direct Carrier Billing, we have eliminated the need of credit/debit cards – which most of our young users and unbanked population lacks access to – and boosted customer trust in making digital payments as DCB comes with a refund option and password protects each purchase. Being the country’s primary digital lifestyle partner, Telenor Pakistan will continue to strengthen the country’s digital and E-commerce ecosystem.” Head of Digital Products, Telenor Pakistan, Nauman Pervaiz said, “With DCB on Google Play store, consumers will be able to make in-app purchases from within their favorite apps simply by using their mobile balance. New payment options not only help consumers access more content they love, DCB also has the potential to nurture the local app developer economy, incentivizing developers to build for the local market. Telenor is proud to have played a part in bridging financial inclusion and pushing forward our mission of digitizing the future.”

Telenor subscribers can start purchasing their favorite digital content from Google Play store right away as the service is now available to both prepaid and postpaid customers.

