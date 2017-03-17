The Huawei Honor 8 Lite is a powerful device, gaining great popularity and demand due to its highly advanced features and powerful cameras. It is designed to fulfill the evolving needs of the photography enthusiasts and socially active consumers. The device delivers extremely fast performance, thus generating an overwhelming response from the Pakistan market too.

Its sleek design and high functionality is further enriched by the amazing 12-megapixel back-camera with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus, along with an 8-megapixel front-camera for Selfies, equipped with a 77-degree wide-angle lens. The fascinating features of these cameras promise vivid photography results and capture outstanding video-shoots. So, now the users can instantly capture every memorable moment and event in their daily life, to swiftly share their happiness with family and friends around the world, round-the-clock, on-the-go.

Other highlights of the Honor 8 Lite include; the EMUI 5.0, based on Android 7.0 Nougat, out-of-the-box. It features a 5.2-inch full-HD display with 2.5D curved glass protection. The device is powered by the high-performance ‘Kirin 655 octa-core Processor’, paired with 3GB RAM, while it is powered by a long-lasting 3000mAh battery. The smartphone offers 16GB of internal storage, expandable with microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Marketing Manager of Huawei stated that; “With this great new device Huawei has really impressed various consumer segments. We consistently gain deeper insights into the preferences of every segment of consumers. Understanding their needs helps us create revolutionary new technologies that offer the perfect blend of performance and beauty, to ensure the users happiness”.

The prodigious high demand for the new Honor 8 Lite in Pakistan is also driven by Huawei’s rising global popularity, as it has become one of the most admired technology leader and telecom innovator in the world. It clearly reflects Huawei’s reliability, performance and consumer-focus. With this sophisticated device, Huawei has delivered what the younger millennial audience is looking for – an affordable smart-phone that promises a revolutionary user-experience along with the liberty to stream, share and scroll more quickly and stylishly.

