Pakistan’s leading banking institution, Bank Alfalah, has bagged the International Finance Magazine Award in ‘Best Credit Card Offering’ category at IFM Awards organized by International Finance Magazine in Singapore for recognizing best-in-class banks and financial institutions.

Bank Alfalah is the only bank in Pakistan to have achieved the prestigious IFM Award. The award was presented after thorough evaluation of Bank Alfalah’s credit card service. The service was recognized for its unprecedented innovation, loyalty programs, customer service and number of credit card offered.

Bank Alfalah is the largest issuer and acquirer of credit cards in Pakistan. It has introduced the “free forever” credit card in the industry and established exciting and beneficial partner alliances. The Bank aims at enhancing the card value proposition to cater to the evolving transactional and credit needs of our customers.

Expressing his excitement over the win, Mr. Atif Bajwa, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bank Alfalah, said, “Bank Alfalah is one of the leading consumer banks of Pakistan and continues its strive to offer the best in value to customers. It’s a privilege to receive the award and I congratulate the team which has worked hard to bring this accolade home. It has strengthened our resolve to continue to innovate in order to introduce and dispense best in classes services to our customers.”

Bank Alfalah has been facilitating innovation to introduce a range of digital products and services to promote financial inclusion in the country. The bank, being the leader in financial innovation in the banking industry, has been forging liaisons with businesses and services sector to bring about a greater accessibility and power. A host of ground-breaking initiatives and customer-centric banking culture have won the bank an expansive satisfied customer base, elevating BAFL to the rank of the most preferred banks in Pakistan.

