One of Pakistan’s e-commerce giants Yayvo by TCS is having a massive tech sale during Pakistan’s Republic Day this year with discounts ranging upto 70% in affiliation with easypay. It proves how fast the tech world has evolved over the years. Our interest being mainly on the gadgets and gizmos that are made available for sale at amazing discounted prices has been an added intensive to fill our shopping carts and get some of the stuff that we had saved in our wish list.

The one area which usually draws a lot of attention during these mega online sales are the awesome deals on gaming consoles and accessories and being an avid gamer myself, golden chances like these are never to be missed out on. Keeping that in mind, and also considering the fact that Sony finally decided to bring the much awaited feature in its flagship console, the ability to connect an external storage drive as part of the latest 4.5 software update along with a host of other cool features, we have decided to do a bit of console related shopping. So the first things on my wishlist is to get a portable 2TB HDD along with an additional controller, the Sony Playstation Bluetooth headsest, the Playstation VR and a few games. Check out my wishlist below ( I hope I haven’t forgotten anything that I would regret not getting later on :p )

The reason why more and more people are being inclined towards the gaming industry especially when it comes to online gaming in a developing country like Pakistan is mainly due to the fact that most resources are now readily and easily available. With some of the major advancements in internet connectivity and the widespread adaptation of 4G WiFi connectivity, the gaming industry has attracted a major fan following since the last few years and is continuing in doing so.

With initiatives like the #YayVoTechSale, the E-Commerce giants have given a massive opportunity for not just its retail partners but also to its valid customers in making the most of these amazing slashed down prices. The sale is already underway as we speak and will remain till the 26th of March, 2017. Yayvo have also added an extra incentive for purchases made using Telenor’s Easypay which gives a further 20% discount on your purchases during this mega tech sale. So what are you guys waiting for ? Get ready to play your part in #UpgradingPakistan this Republics Day. Simply head over to yayvo.com and be a part of this massive Pakistan Day Tech Sale brought exclusively to you by YayVo by TCS.

Keep up the great work you guys !! 🙂

