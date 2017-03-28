Huawei is known for bringing something new-to-the-table, and has yet has launched another revolutionary device – Huawei P10 to its P series. The P series has gone through extensive revolutionary process, with various fascinating devices over the years and has successfully won the hearts of millions of tech-savvy customers across the world. The P Series of Huawei include; P6, P7, P8, P9, and P10.

Huawei P6

Huawei P7

The first device in the P series was Huawei Ascend P6, powered by 1.5GHz quad-core Huawei Cortex A9 processor and equipped with 2GB of RAM, P6 was the slimmest-ever phone in the market, measuring 132.65 x 65.50 x 6.18 (height x width x thickness) and weighing 120.00 grams. Successor to the P6, Huawei Ascend P7 is equipped with a 5’inch touchscreen display and has a 1080×1920 pixel resolution at a PPI of 441 pixels per inch. P7 was the first-ever phone to have textured glass making it the most innovative and sleek phone.

Huawei P8

Huawei P9

Boasting Kirin 930 Octa-Core 64-bit chipset, 4G technology, a 6.8-inch screen and a 13MP camera, the beautiful and powerful Huawei P8 was the first phone to have extraordinary light painting capabilities, which lets you capture lightning photography, which was only possible with a professional camera. Increasing the reputation and demand for P series, Huawei P9 was the first-ever phone which is enriched with two 12 MP rear lenses from ‘Leica’ – the ultimate high-end camera maker in the world. P9 also boasts dual-pixel technology and two apertures – 27mm, f/2.2, along with an RGB sensor for greater brightness, ultimately capturing the best photographs regardless of light conditions.

Huawei P10

The latest device in P series is Huawei P10, not only is it equipped with a machine learning algorithm and Huawei Ultra Memory, but it is the first phone to have Leica lens in its front camera. The P10 has an improved rear camera with a wide angle features which captures better group photos. The P10’s fingerprint reader has moved to the front where it doubles as a navigation bar and button, letting you function without the traditional 3 Android buttons. The P10 is truly the representation of Huawei’s commitment of providing the customers with innovativeness every time.

