After about a year of its 100% acquisition by the Telenor Group, Tameer Microfinance Bank has been re-branded as Telenor Microfinance Bank. The Bank, established in 2005, is best known for its joint venture with Telenor Pakistan for the launch of Pakistan’s first and now the largest branchless banking service Easypaisa, in 2009.

Mr. Ali Riaz Chaudhry, President & CEO of the bank, announced the new corporate identity at a media briefing. He added, “Our new name represents a significant foreign direct investment in Pakistan’s banking sector. We are proud of pioneering the journey of innovating financial services ecosystem in Pakistan, which started with the launch of Easypaisa – our mobile banking platform and a catalyst of future banking. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to empowering the undeserved people of Pakistan through convenient, affordable and secure digital financial services.”

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of the State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Syed Samar Hasnain, said, “I congratulate Telenor Microfinance Bank on its successful transition and appreciate its lead in providing digital financial services to millions of Pakistanis. I am positive that the Bank, with a mobile banking platform like Easypaisa, will continue to promote financial inclusion in the country. The State Bank of Pakistan will continue supporting initiatives aimed at providing financial services to the segments still excluded from the mainstream financial system.”

The management of Telenor Microfinance Bank remains the same, and all future business activities will be conducted under the new name.

