To kick off the launch of its flagship devices P10 and P10 Plus, Huawei Pakistan hosted an exclusive event in Karachi. The event was attended by the crème de la crème of the industry.

The celebrities got the feel of the two glamorous devices in the experience zone along with a special cover style booth, where the famous fashion photographer Mutahir Mahmood took portrait shots of the guests using Huawei’s P10 and P10 Pus. The main motive of the booth was to demonstrate the 2nd generation Leica Lenses on both the camera’s, proving that P10 and P10 Plus’s portrait feature indeed ‘Makes every shot a cover shot”.

Heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar attended the event as brand ambassadors of Huawei in addition to many celebrities including Ahsan Khan, Ayesha omar, Tapu Javeri, Imran Abbas, Nomi Ansari and Deepak Perwani amongst others.

“As culture and technology continue to intersect in every aspect of our world, we want to deliver new products and experiences that ultimately improve and enhance life. Satisfying the ever-changing demands of the customers has always been the top-most priority of Huawei and we will continue to do so.” said Mr. Blueking – Country Head of Huawei, Pakistan.

Huawei has partnered with Leica – the world leader in camera technologies, to bring cutting-edge camera features that produce artistic portraits. For perfectly clear, crisp portraits, the P10’s 12MP RGB + 20MP monochrome lenses feature Hybrid Zoom with an auto-focus system to ensure more precise focusing. Moreover, the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on the RGB lens means you can get sharper shots, whether your subject is near or far.

Featuring High Gloss, Hyper Diamond-Cut, Sandblast finishes, both devices look sleek, beautiful and glossy, all while preventing fingerprint smudges on the screen. Huawei P10 and P10 Plus take smartphone efficiency and customization a step further, thanks to the powerful Kirin 960 processor and all-new EMUI 5.1. Integrating the design values and engineering excellence of Huawei, the P10 and P10 Plus are a combination of attractive hardware, enriched with the most advanced software.

