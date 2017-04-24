Staying committed to its mission of promoting technology education and imparting technical skills to the youth, Usman Institute of Technology has announced a series of short evening/weekend courses in collaboration with PanaCloud, CTTC, EDVON, AXON, and Total Network Solutions. The announcement was made in an Open Session held at the institute’s Karachi. This session included a talk by Mr. Zia Khan, CEO, at PanaCloud.

Some of the announced courses include two-module ‘Certified Android, iPhone & Web Developer’ by Mr. Zia Khan, CEO, PanaCloud, starting April 16; and ‘Young Women’s Empowerment Robotics Camp (YWERC’17)’ by Mr. Muhammad Nabeel, CEO & Founder EDVON, starting April 15. A CCNA training session, by Engr. Tehseen Ahmed, CEO, Total Network Solutions, is already underway at UIT.

Some of the courses which will soon be commenced under this string include ‘Skill Development Program 3-D Animations and Graphics’ by Mr. Faisal Khawaja, CEO, AXON, ‘CCNA Industrial, Cyber Security, Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT)’ by Mr. Farrukh Nizami, CEO, CTTC, and ‘Data Center Management & Virtualization’ by Mr. Tariq Ghori Program Manager,Technoid.

“We are pleased to announce this string of affordable weekend and evening short courses for the youth who can prepare themselves for a better and more productive tomorrow,” said Dr. Shoaib Zaidi, Head of Academic Programmes, UIT while sharing his thoughts. “Being a leader in technology education, it’s part of our mission to promote technology and technical education in the country, especially among our youth so we, as a nation, are better prepared to compete in the world while making our lives better through innovation.”

Most of these courses are designed in such a way that they can be taken by skilled professionals as well as amateur aspirants as young as 8th graders who have a passion to learn about new technology. The fee structure has been kept at its lowest so more and more youngsters are able to benefit from these courses with minimal financial burden.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments