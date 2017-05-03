Staying committed to its mission of promoting digital inclusion and strengthening the mobile broadband ecosystem in the country, Telenor Pakistan has entered into a partnership with Pakistan’s top-selling mobile phone brand QMobile.

The MOU was signed between Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan, and Zeeshan Akhtar, CEO, Q Mobile during an MOU signing ceremony at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The partnership entails both parties working together to develop and promote a robust digital ecosystem in Pakistan where industry’s best digital products and services are served to their mutual customer base. A major highlight of the partnership is that all new and upcoming QMobile 4G smartphones will support Telenor’s superior 4G networks’ 850 MHz band. This will enable Telenor customers with the best internet experience on their QMobile devices. In addition, both companies plan to cooperate on other avenues of strategic importance such as device ecosystem, digital platforms & payment solution developments.

“Our partnership with QMobile is of major significance as we continue our journey toward a digital Pakistan,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan, while sharing his thoughts on the development. “Telenor is Pakistan’s foremost digital lifestyle partner and is continuously striving for larger penetration of mobile broadband across the country. Our association with Pakistan’s top-selling mobile brand will enable us to deliver our best-in-class 4G services to QMobile’s massive nationwide clientele, besides helping us reach our digital inclusion goals,” he added. “The partnership seems natural as both QMobile and Telenor Pakistan share the ambition to empower the Pakistani society and equip them with the tools to excel in today’s fast paced digital arena,” said Zeeshan Akhtar, CEO, QMobile. “As we are striving to build and promote a strong smartphone ecosystem in the country, together, QMobile and Telenor will make technology and cellular services more affordable and accessible for the Pakistani masses,” he added.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments