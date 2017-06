Posted by Daraius + on May 3, 2017 in News

Telenor Velocity held a two day Startup Meet for its startups of Cohort 2 in Islamabad last week. There was an excellent lineup of mentors including Experts, Founders and Representatives from Facebook, Careem, Crickout, MangoBaaz, Convo, Finja, Taazi and Chaaye Khaana with discussions on customer acquisition, growth hacking, product-market fit, investment and sustainability. Picture shows Telenor Velocity team with their mentors and startups.

