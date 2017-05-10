Huawei P Series is one of the most popular smartphone series by the global tech giant, successfully winning the hearts of millions of tech-savvy customers across the world, who look forward to newer and more innovative features in their devices especially when it comes to camera capabilities. The P series has gone through extensive revolutionary process, with various fascinating devices over the years; P6, P7, P8 and P9. With its latest flagship models Huawei offers multiple devices with ground breaking technology to suit all price brackets.

For 30k And Above:

The P10 lite has an elegant design and curvatures, with a combination of solid metal and crystal-clear glass; making it beautiful and easy to hold simultaneously. The photography experience is redesigned in the P10 lite; with a 12MP rear camera containing a 1/2.8-inch sensor, an 8MP front camera with a portrait mode; all photos are enhanced with a beautiful ‘bokeh’ effect. This beautiful yet artistic device is available for Rs. 33,999.

For 55k And Above:

Huawei P10 boasts Leica’s most advanced Dual-Camera 2.0 – a leap forward in camera technology. With the first ever front-facing ‘leica’ camera, the P10 creates timeless portraits and promises every shot to be a cover shot. A hyper diamond cut gives this sleek, beautiful device a glossy finish, all while preventing fingerprint smudges; all for just Rs. 59,999.

For 75k And Above:

Featuring High Gloss, Hyper Diamond-Cut and Sandblast finish, the P10 Plus looks sleek, beautiful, glossy and elegant, a bigger version of P10 series. This device boast Leica’s most advanced 20MP monochrome &12MP RGB, SUMMILUX-H F/1.8, OIS Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition – a leap forward in camera technology. This powerful device is available for Rs. 79,999.

Huawei is rapidly emerging as an innovative industry leader within the electronics and telecommunications arena, aiming to deliver exceptional services to the rapidly expanding segment of smartphone users in Pakistan, who seek powerful global connectivity.

