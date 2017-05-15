Eelephone Communication Technology Co., Ltd. is an innovation-led smartphone company, known for developing high-end, affordable smartphones. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China and after firmly establishing its foothold in France, Spain, Portugal, and Malaysia, the mobile phone company is now making its stride in Pakistan exclusively on leading online marketplace Daraz.pk.

Elephone focuses on producing innovative and user-friendly smartphones with elegant design, premium build quality, and superior performance. Entering the market with its flagship phone Elephone S7, the phone is bound to take the booming mobile industry by a storm.

Years of development have seen Elephone build its brand throughout the world. With this latest exclusive launch on Daraz.pk, the leading phone brand is poised to penetrate the smartphone market further.

Elevate yourself with Elephone S7

The Elephone S7 is powered by a Deca-Core Processor offering a three-cluster design of MT6797, the The S7 is a high performance, energy-efficient smartphone that can conserve power up to 30%. Power that is conserved is always recouped by the user! Which means the S7’s power efficiency provides customers a high-endurance experience with speedy charging times. The 6.0 depth OS with an inbuilt ROOT enables stable performance and less energy consumption. The S7’s CPU Intelligent Scene will apportion resource deployment based on system operation, assigning more CPU power to frequently used applications.

Bezel-less double 3D curved design with Super In-Cell Screen

Designed to meet varying customer preferences, the S7 comes in 2 different screen sizes. Both the 5.2’’ and 5.5’’ provide excellent screen quality, picture resolution and display. The 5.5’’ curved glass display along with the shiny metallic built lends the phone sophistication. The phone’s metal mid-frame is assiduously crafted through a sand-blasting process making the edges smooth and easier to grip in the hand.

The Elephone S7’s glare-resistant, easy-on-the-eyes screen will provide users an optimal viewing experience day or night. In-cell screen appears to be thinner, brighter and offers a stunning visual feel with fast screen response speed. It is available in three colors Black, Blue and Gold for PKR 21,999

Elephone S7: Step into your very own selfie studio!

13 Megapixel rear camera, coupled with F2.2 large aperture, allows photo details to

stand the test, and real-time HDR increases image clarity

The elePhone S7 comes with a 13 Megapixel rear and 5 MP front camera. Whether you’re on the move, or taking a still picture, the S7’s 13MP rear camera allows sharp resolution. Say goodbye to blurred out images. With auto-face selfies and beauty functions to boot, the elePhone camera’s F2.2 large aperture will capture the slightest details.

4G READY!

Stay connected on the go, with the excellent Dual sim feature. Upto 150Mbps get maximum downlink speed and multiple 4G frequency bands.

Road to Daraz Mobile Week

Daraz customers are spoilt for choice in the fiercely competitive smartphone arena and as Daraz prepares itself for Mobile Week, its biggest mobile phone event of the year, there was no better way of getting the customers excited than by introducing them to elePhone in the road to Mobile Week. elePhone will really hit a sweet spot with the S7. Customers can expect an aesthetically rewarding smartphone experience at a reasonable price-point.

For the best phone deals and discounts and to stay abreast with Mobile Week updates, download the Daraz.pk app.

Elephone S7 Specifications

OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

CPU: MediaTek Helio X20 (Deca – Core)

GPU: ARM Mali T880

Memory: RAM: 4GB ROM: 64GB support TF card (upto 128GB)

Band: FDD-LTE: Band 1/3/7/8/20 (800/1800/2100/2600MHz) TDD-LTE: Band 38/40 WCDMA: Band 1/2/5/8 (850/900/1900/2100MHz) GSM: Band 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900MHz) Cellular 2G/3G/4G Cat.4 Up to 150Mbps downlink, 50Mbps uplink

Sim Card: Dual SIM with Dual standby

Screen: JDI LTPS capacitve touch screen OGS Size: 5.5 Inch Ultra narrow Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels

Camera: Dual Camera: 13 Megapixel f/2.2 Rear Camera with AF & LED Flash 5 Megapixel Front Camera with Flash

Sensors – Gravity Sensor, Light Sensor, Gyro Proximity Sensor, Compass Sensor

Connectivity: Bluetooth: V4.0 WIFI: 802.11a/b/g/n（Support WiFi DISPLAY）Dual Band 2.4G/5G GPS: A-GPS Support, Built-in GPS FM: Support

Battery: 3000mAh

Price: Rs. 21,999

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments