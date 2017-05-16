Pakistan’s leading banking institution, Bank Alfalah has won the ‘Best Loyalty and Rewards Program Award’ for its Orbit Rewards Program at the 2017 Mastercard MENA Leadership Forum that took place in London, UK.

Hosted by Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, the Forum brought together executives from a number of leading banks in the region, to discuss the future of the payments industry and celebrate the success of financial organizations in maximizing the reach of Mastercard’s solutions and programs among their customers.

“We are delighted that Alfalah Orbit Rewards has been recognized at this prestigious forum. As a first of its kind rewards program in Pakistan, Alfalah Orbit Rewards is a unique offering that allows customers to earn points on their entire banking relationship while also providing unparalleled and innovative redemption options. We strongly believe that a loyal customer base is the bank’s greatest asset and we continue to expand our efforts to bring them the best and innovative banking solutions and services. The program is a testament of our resolve to develop and deliver customer-centric solutions that firmly positions Bank Alfalah as the bank of choice for its customers,” said Mehreen Ahmed, Group Head Retail South & New Initiatives, Bank Alfalah.

“We congratulate Bank Alfalah on winning the Best Loyalty and Rewards Program award at the Mastercard MENA Leadership Forum and applaud the efforts of the team in successfully implementing their unique solutions in their respective markets. As a whole, the region offers tremendous potential for the development of a highly innovative payments and financial sector and we are pleased to see the efforts of our partners in developing products that offer customers the highest level of convenience and safety and security, while also strengthening Mastercard’s reach to a wider consumer base,” said Khalid Elgibali, Division President, MENA, Mastercard.

Featuring a packed agenda of industry sessions led by senior Mastercard executives, the forum gathered more 60 attendees from across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Bank Alfalah has been facilitating innovation to promote digital and financial inclusion in the country. The bank, being the leader in financial innovation in the banking industry has been forging liaisons with businesses and services sector to bring about a greater accessibility and power. The concerted efforts to bring greater inclusion and empowerment to people have elevated BAFL to the rank of the most preferred bank in Pakistan.

