In the wake of Huawei’s newly launched ‘selfie-superstar’- the P10 Lite, Huawei Pakistan is carrying out a 4 week long digital competition (Get Ready for #SelfieSuperstar) to test out customers selfie skills. Huawei has kept 4 fun themes, 1 for each week highlighting different features of this flagship device. A total of 4 P10 Lite’s will be gifted to the winners of the campaign.

The audience has to simply take their best selfie in accordance to the current week’s theme and post it on Huawei Pakistan’s Facebook page with the hash tags: #SelfieSuperstar & #HuaweiP10Lite.

First weeks theme is ‘Portrait Selfie’, where customers have to capture and upload three posts having a portrait selfie. The second week’s theme is ‘Dressed-up Selfie’, where customers have to upload three posts in which they have to dress up in a fun and quirky costume. The third week’s theme is ‘Selfie with a Thellay wala’, where customers have to capture and upload three posts with any street food hawker of their choice.

The last theme is kept in mind with Ramadan just ahead of us, ‘Selfie of your Iftar Outing’, where customers have to simply upload three posts of their iftar outings with their loved ones. The winners of each week will be announced at the end of the respective week, letting the customers win their very own P10 lite.

To be a part of this fun and exciting contest, and to win your very own Selfie Superstar, all you have to do is like and follow Huawei’s facebook page and snap selfies according to the week’s theme.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments