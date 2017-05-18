The wait is over; Pakistani’s buckle up and prepare to experience digital excellence like never before. The best of both worlds is coming to Pakistan! Yayvo, Pakistan’s leading online shopping store is proud to announce the launch of Xiaomi 4X on Shopping Day, 19th May 2017.

In the past, value-conscious customers with a limited budget have had to settle for one of the two options. The first is to purchase an inexpensive smartphone which isn’t built to last or navigate through modern apps, video chat or even games. The second is to settle for a low cost version of top quality smartphones which were released a few years ago, therefore already being obsolete. Now is your chance to get the best of both worlds. A phone jo karai Yay Bhe Aur Vo Bhi! Xiaomi 4X, priced under Rs 20,000 offers an exceptional smartphone experience that comes at a much lower price than high-end phones in the market, but is at par with the best of them.

Its battery is packed with a punch owing to its 4100 mAh tank, which ensures the phone works for 18 days on stand-by mode and stays functional for 2 days even for users who prefer hard multitasking. That alone makes it a must-buy for us.

Redmi 4X is a synonym for endurance, fashion and speed. A sleek design paired with rounded edges promise a firm grip and a fashion forward look. The first launch is coming in the black color. It’s dressed in all-metal, passed through anodizing process, enhanced shine through diamond polishing and sand blasting to give a silky smooth surface for a velvety touch.

The 5 inches screen fits your hand like a glove, it’s easy to glide and swipe through. This palm-friendly handset is covered with 2.5D glass, found typically in high-end smartphones, to handle serious drops even by the most notorious butter fingers.

Octa-core Snapdragon 435 gives you unbeatable performance when you’re multitasking and running multiple apps simultaneously without consuming much power. So whether you like to play games, text a ton, video chat, browse the web or just watch videos, you can do it all and more without it lagging.

A convenient fingerprint scanner renders Redmi 4X untouchable by everyone other than you! Reentering long codes to unlock your phone is so last year, finger printing works much faster and is that much convenient.

Taking photos has never been better. Redmi 4X features a 13 megapixel camera integrated with high-end optical components. It gives you the freedom to capture 360-degree panorama views, shoot in low-light, and take brilliant photos even in the evening with its night image stabilization technology.

Xiaomi makes ground breaking technology reachable for everyone with its Redmi 4X. So simplify your life by upgrading your smartphone on Yayvo Shopping Day this 19th May 2017. Subscribe now at Yayvo.com/shopping-day for updates.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments