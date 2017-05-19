Huawei P Series, one of the most popular range of smartphones has achieved tremendous growth for half a decade now. It has not only managed to generate massive buzz as a global high-end brand, but has also successfully won the hearts of millions of tech-savvy customers across the world. The P series has gone through an extensive revolutionary process, with various fascinating devices over the years; P6, P7, P8, P9, and now its latest flagship devices; P10 & P10 Plus .

The first device in the P series was Huawei Ascend P6, powered by 1.5GHz quad-core Huawei Cortex A9 processor and equipped with 2GB of RAM, P6 was the slimmest-ever phone measuring 132.65 x 65.50 x 6.18 (height x width x thickness). Successor to the P6, Huawei Ascend P7 was equipped with a 5’inch touchscreen display and had a 1080×1920 pixel resolution at a PPI of 441 pixels per inch. P7 was the first-ever textured glass phone having the most innovative and sleek design.

Boasting Kirin 930 Octa-Core 64-bit chipset, 4G technology, a 6.8-inch screen and a 13MP camera, the beautiful and powerful Huawei P8 was the first phone to have extraordinary light painting capabilities. Maintaining the standard of the P series, Huawei P9 was the first-ever phone enriched with two 12 MP rear lenses from ‘Leica’ – the ultimate high-end camera maker in the world. P9 also boasts dual-pixel technology and two apertures – 27mm, f/2.2, along with an RGB sensor for greater brightness and more detail in images, even in low-light conditions.

Carrying on the legacy of the P series, Huawei P10 is not only is it equipped with a machine learning algorithm and Huawei Ultra Memory, but it is the first phone to have Leica lens in its front camera. The P10 also has an improved rear camera to make the photography experience better. Huawei is committed to delivering excellence in the pursuit of innovation.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments