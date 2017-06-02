Huawei unveiled today the much anticipated ‘Sapphire Blue’ edition of Honor 8 Lite, the brand’s latest smartphone to be launched under the flagship Honor 8 series. Embodying the motto “Get light, feel glamorous”, Honor 8 Lite’s limited edition Sapphire blue is designed for the internet-minded, style-conscious millennial looking for an eye-catching device because the dazzling blue colour is a scene stealer.

According to the research and testing done in the honor lab tests, the colour blue is what customers associate most with tranquility and peace. This colour has been designed especially for the Asian market to cater to cater to customers liking. The Sapphire Blue unibody with stunning light reflection and brushed steel effect finish has been inspired by the mesmerizing scenes of the Antelope Canyon and exudes premium quality. Its 7.6mm slim body and chamfered edges provide a comfortable yet firm grip.

“Honor is dedicated to creating devices that match our millennial users’ lifestyles and unique personalities. The Honor 8 Lite is the best option for those who seek a ‘light’ device without compromising on performance,” said Mr Blueking Country Head of Huawei in Pakistan.

Fueled by the powerful Kirin 655 Octa-Core CPU, 16GB of internal storage and EMUI 5.0 ensures 90% of the general applications are accessible in 3 steps or less and multiple apps can run simultaneously without a glitch. It gives additional ease to its users through applications like the Mobile Clone APP, Hishare and Split screen function which make transferring and managing data much easier. Its strong 3000 mAh battery makes it the perfect travel companion. On a full charge, the Honor 8 Lite lets users enjoy more than 93 hours of music, up to 15 hours of video playing, or 11 hours or more of 4G internet surfing . Honor 8 Lite’s 8MP front camera and 12 MP rear camera coupled with Phase Detection Auto Focus and an upgraded and highly-intuitive selfie mode, allows users to take flawless selfies no matter the surroundings.

The device will be available for purchase from today across all Huawei brand outlets nationwide.

