The biggest mobile phone sale of the year- Daraz.pk’s Mobile Week is set to offer the best prices, discounts and exclusive deals on leading mobile phone brands starting June 6.

Zain Suharwardy, MD Daraz.pk, commented, “Daraz Mobile Week is about bringing premium mobile phones to everyone. The assortment of heavily discounted mobiles during Mobile Week will be generous enough to accommodate everyone’s tastes and needs. We have a #MobileSabKayLiyay.”

Top brands, exciting flash sales and new launches

Mobile Week on Daraz is offering up to 75% off, timely flash sales and exclusive phone launches from the hottest brands like Samsung, Apple, QMobile, Infinix, Elephone and more. Each brand will enjoy its own day with dedicated flash sales from 12pm – 4pm on its most desirable handsets.

Find the best from Samsung

“The best part of Daraz.pk’s Mobile Week is the limitless range of products and the fabulous discounts customers can enjoy. Gauging the amazing response to Mobile Week 2016, we have very high expectations from this year’s even bigger Mobile Week, which Daraz is sure to meet if not exceed,” says Hamza Rasheed, General Manager Samsung Pakistan.

Grab the latest from QMobile

Exciting news comes from QMobile, that is launching CS1 – the ultimate camera phone – exclusively on Daraz Mobile Week. The CS1 is a beautiful phone, with super-fast performance and top-of-the-line camera features. The price of the phone will be revealed on Mobile Week and is going to blow everyone away.

Zeeshan Yousuf, Director QMobile enthused about this partnership said, “Both QMobile and Daraz have their finger placed firmly on the pulse of popular choice and together we are bound to create magic. Daraz Mobile Week is the biggest mobile phone sale event of the year and there couldn’t have been a better time or place for us to launch the CS1 – our ultimate camera phone.”

Check out the newest from Elephone

New entrants in the market, too, have been looking forward to the sale event after successfully launching their flagship phone with the online marketplace last month.

Shannon Yang, Marketing Manager Elephone Communication, shared her thoughts on the partnership, “Elephone entered the Pakistani market successfully with Daraz’s invaluable support. We have high expectations from Mobile Week and see it as an opportunity to show our Pakistani fans our gratitude. During Mobile week, the Elephone C1 Max, our super cost-effective device with dual camera will make a bold entrance.

Great deals from Infinix

Infinix phones were the best-sellers during Mobile Week last year, thousands of Hot 4 handsets flew off the virtual shelf in just a few hours – this year again the phone company is offering great discounts on its latest handsets.

”We are really excited about partnering up with Daraz during Mobile Week.The fanfare that Daraz generates is contagious. Judging from the overwhelming response we got last year, our expectations from Mobile Week this year are very high. Infinix fans, you’re in for a treat,” said Joe Hu,

Unimaginable discounts from Apple

The iPhone going on discount is something everyone dreams of and Daraz and Future Tech, Apple’s official distributor are making that happen during Mobile Week. Customers are in for a great deal on iPhone 7 and the rest.

“Daraz Mobile Week provides everyone an opportunity to grab the latest smartphones of their choice at the most affordable prices using optimal, reliable and secure payment solutions. We couldn’t be happier to partner up with this Pakistani e-commerce leader in bringing Apple’s cutting-edge devices to as many people as possible,” said Farooq Sheikh, National Sales Manager at Future Tech Apple.

Additional Discounts from Payment Partners

In addition to jaw dropping deals and discounts from brands, customers can enjoy additional discounts up to 20% from Mobile Week payment partners such as Easypay, UBL, Standard Chartered Bank and Keenu.

Director Strategy and Payments at Easypay, Omar Moeen Malik shared his excitement at partnering with Daraz: ‘We are very happy to have partnered with Daraz for their Mobile Week campaign. With growing penetration of smartphones and internet usage, Pakistan’s premier online payment service, Easypay is committed to providing secure, centralized, instant and convenient payments to partner e-commerce merchants and their customers.’

Discounts from payment partners:

Easypay: Additional 15% off on Easypaisa Mobile Account; 5% on the Easypay Shop and; 5% via Easypay credit/debit card payment.

Standard Chartered Bank: Additional 20% discount (card already activated for online transactions

UBL: Additional 20% discount (Call helpline (111-825-888) to activate card for online transactions

Keenu: 20% cashback if payment is paid via NetBanking, through Bank Islami, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Askari Bank, Meezan Bank or Summit Bank

Daraz Mobile Week is looking to be a follow-up to remember! To stay abreast with the latest updates and be ahead in the game, sign-up for the Mobile Week newsletter and download the Daraz app.

