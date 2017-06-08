After months of speculations and leaks, Huawei has finally taken veils off of next generation of Y series. The newest challenger in this market leading mid-range series is the Y5. It is expected to be available to consumers starting from 10th of June at a price of 15,999 PKR.

This Y series is one of the fastest selling Huawei series in Pakistan with its claim to fame being fast performing sturdy and reliable devices that give a premium feel. A quick roundup of the specifications of the new Y5 shows that it follows the same mantra. With a bigger than ever battery, upgrade in camera and a much faster CPU, all encased in a well-made hardware, this device holds great promise.

Up close and Personal:

The key features that put this device at the top of specs sheet for the 15 – 20k price bracket are the battery, RAM and ROM as well as an improved display and surprise double flash camera. The 3000mAh battery allows the phone to perform 6 Hours of Gaming; 11 Hours HD Video viewing or 53 Hours Music Playback on a full charge, which is far greater battery time than other competitor devices. This makes the device a very good and reliable option for fast paced millennial users who are always on the go. The 16GB Memory and 2GB RAM provides the users with a fairly top tier CPU with abundant speed and storage to multi-task. Its big RAM/ROM will ensure the device can run multiple applications at once without glitching or slowing down. The Y-5 will also come with an 8PM rear and 5M front camera with a dual flash and all new beauty selfie feature. The 5” HD display with a picture perfect resolution will make everything on the screen more enjoyable be it a facebook photo uploaded by a friend of your personal video gaming session.

The Country Manager of Huawei in Pakistan – Mr. Blueking stated: “As culture and technology continue to intersect in every aspect of our world, we want to deliver new products and experiences that ultimately improve and enhance life. The Y-5 is indeed the best choice for consumers looking for a companion they can count on for global connectivity.”

The customers in Pakistan will be able to purchase the innovative Huawei Y-5 from the 10th of June by simply visiting their nearest Huawei authorized stores.

