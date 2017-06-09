Fostering the spirit of Ramadan, Telenor Microfinance Bank has announced an exciting offer in which Easypaisa account holders using Telenor prepaid connections will be provided with free minutes. Telenor Microfinance Bank’s Easypaisa is Pakistan’s largest mobile money service.

In this offer, Easypaisa Mobile Account holders currently using Telenor prepaid connections will receive 50 free minutes on every Money Transfer, Bill Payment and Bank Transfer carried out during the holy month. Customers will be able to avail free minutes on up to four transactions they carry out through their Easypaisa mobile accounts without any capping on the amount of the original transaction.

The free minutes will be posted to the customer’s number a day after the transaction and they will be valid for next 24 Hours. Customers can check the status of free bundle by dialing *222*#. The free minutes received through this offer by the account holder are not transferable to any other customer. The offer is in place for a limited time and is valid for Telenor prepaid customers only.

The offer can be availed by both existing and new customers of Easypaisa Mobile Account. New Customers can register themselves by dialing *345*3737# from their Telenor Connection.

