Driving in a city with intertwining roads as complex as Karachi and Lahore, you would be left helpless and bewildered when your navigation lost signal.

When you are driving into or under a overpass，your GPS is likely to drift positions and cannot position you accurately. How can you make a choice whether to make a turn at the next intersection? HUAWEI GEO smart navigation utilizes offline big data to assist GPS，re-position you effectively and achieve precise navigation.

When you are driving in a tunnel, your GPS cannot position you. How can you make a choice when you drive out of the tunnel? HUAWEI GEO smart navigation detects driving speed and direction to assist the GPS and achieve precise navigation. The vehicle can be positioned even in the tunnel and the direction is shown on the navigation.

The Country Head of Huawei in Pakistan – Mr. Blueking stated: “As culture and technology continue to intersect in every aspect of our world, we want to deliver new products and experiences that ultimately improve and enhance life. The P10 is indeed the best choice for consumers looking for top-of-the-line features.”

Huawei is rapidly emerging as an innovative industry leader within the electronics and telecommunications arena, aiming to deliver exceptional services to the rapidly expanding segment of smartphone users in Pakistan, who seek powerful global connectivity.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments