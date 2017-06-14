Huawei – a global technology leader has recently announced its latest campaign focused on sharing the joys of Eid and celebrating the Holy month of Ramadan with its customers. Starting from 17th June, the customers will get different gifts by purchasing Huawei devices along with a chance to enter the Grand Lucky Draw for 4 weeks, to win big exciting prizes such as TV, Motorbikes etc.

Covering 10 clusters in 24 cities across Pakistan, the Grand Lucky Draw will be held on 24th June, 1st July, 8th July, and 15th July (weekends for 4 consecutive weeks). The small gifts will include Huawei gift items such as selfie sticks, memory cards etc, whereas the grand lucky draw will be giving bigger prizes such as Television Sets, Motorbikes etc. More detailed info will be published in the Huawei official Facebook page.

Mr. Blueking – Country Head of Huawei in Pakistan stated: “Huawei is not just a big name in the technology world; it is a socially embedded organization. In this month, we aim to provide the Huawei customers with exciting gifts and prizes, to make their Ramadan full or joy and excitement.”

To enter the competition customers have to purchase any Huawei device from an authorized retailer and automatically become a part of the grand lucky draw along with winning on the spot Huawei merchandise. Huawei is rapidly emerging as an innovative industry leader within the electronics and telecommunications arena, aiming to deliver exceptional services to the rapidly expanding segment of smartphone users in Pakistan, who seek powerful global connectivity.

