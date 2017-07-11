In pursuit of its mission of digital inclusion, Telenor Pakistan has signed an agreement with National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) under which Telenor will provide NTC with large-screen internet devices (4G dongles), mobile handsets, and cellular/data services in areas where NTC infrastructure is not available.

Through the partnership, both Telenor and NTC will be pursuing their mutual goals of digital inclusion in the country with NTC reselling Telenor’s customized 4G products & services, such as large screen devices and special data packages, to its clients in remote areas. Through the move, NTC will be able to deliver better and more cost-effective products and services to its clients thanks to Telenor’s extensive nationwide footprint and superior quality of services.

Telenor is Pakistan’s second largest telecom & digital services provider with over 40 million annual subscribers and 11 million 3G/4G users. NTC is the official IT & Telecom service Provider for the Government of Pakistan and has been granted Integrated LDI License to provide ICT services to the Armed Forces, Defense Projects, Federal Government, and Provincial Governments, or as the Federal Government may determine.

