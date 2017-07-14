Call it nostalgia or call it whatever you want, Nokia has forever remained to be everyone’s all time favorite phone brand especially for those who have been avid users of the brand since the last two decades or so. When the company decided to finally call it a day on the legendary Finnish manufactured phones a few years ago, there was still hope and belief in many people’s hearts that the brand would make its comeback in the near future.
Well if you ask me, a comeback would rather just be an understatement! Rising from the ashes of its past glory days, Nokia (now owned by HMD Global) has yet again made its mark in the market with a huge bang with the recently launched Nokia 3310 and the Nokia 3. The former being a sort of a resurrection of the legendary 3310 which ruled the late nineties and early 2000’s and the latter being Nokia’s very first Android powered device. Yes you read that correctly folks! After years and years of waiting and endless hopes, our wish finally came true with the launch of the Nokia 3. No offense to Windows Phone but lets be honest here, Nokia never managed to create that much of an impact with the former OS and found it a bit difficult keeping up with devices running on Android and iOS.
Once the dust settled down, reality started to kick in. It felt as if a dream had come true when we finally got our hands on the Android powered device a little more than three weeks ago. The first thing that comes to mind when looking at the Nokia 3 is the finesse and class that only a Nokia device can give. The beautiful device comes wrapped in a poly carbonate material except for the frames that are constructed with aluminum.
The phone features a 5.0-inch 720 x 1280 pixels IPS HD display covered in Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the Nokia 3 sports a 1.3GHz quad-core Mediatek MTK6737 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of on-board storage with an option to add a microSD card up to 128gb, an 8MP camera with auto focus both at the front as well as at the back, a 2650 mAh battery and runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 (Nougat).
For those of you who want to check out the camera results of the Nokia 3 can browse through our gallery below. Besides the sleek design and a very decent camera, the best feature that we liked so far in the Nokia 3 is the stock version of Android that comes with it out of the box. The result being a silky smooth device without the extra baggage that custom UI’s usually bring with them in all the other brands that are currently available in the market.
Nokia have even stated that all three devices viz the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 (the latter two would be released in the next few months) would be getting the upcoming Android O update as soon as it gets launched sometime later this year.
The Nokia 3 is available in four attractive colors Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper and is currently retailing at PKR 16,000/- with a one year warranty from all leading retail outlets and online.
Camera Test
Nokia 3 Tech Specs at a Glance
General Features
- Platform: Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Pure Android
- Processor: 1.3GHz quad-core Processor (Mediatek MTK6737)
- GPU: Mali-T720 MP2
- Memory: 2GB RAM
- Colours: Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper
- Dimension: 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm
- Weight: –
- SIM Type: –
- SIM Count: Dual-SIM or Single SIM
Display
- Display: 5.0-inch IPS Display, 720 x 1280 pixels (294ppi), 450 nits
- Screen Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass
Camera
- Rear Camera: 8MP Camera, 1080p HD Video
- Rear Camera Features: LED Flash, Autofocus, Geo-tagging
- Front Camera: 8 MP Camera, LED Flash
Storage
- Built-in Storage: 16GB
- Memory Card Support: Yes, up to 128GB Storage
- Bundled Cloud Storage: –
Network Support
- 2G GSM: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900MHz
- 2G CDMA 1X: 800 / 900MHz
- 3G WCDMA: 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100MHz
- 3G CDMA EVDO: Yes
- 4G LTE: Yes, LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300)
Internet & Connectivity
- GPRS: Yes, up to 48kbps
- EDGE: Yes
- 3G/WCDMA/HSPA: Yes, up to 21Mbps
- HSPA+: Yes, up to 42Mbps
- CDMA EVDO: Yes
- 4G LTE: Yes, up to 150Mbps
- WLAN: Yes
- Wi-Fi Hotspot: Yes
- Bluetooth: Yes, Bluetooth 4.1, A2DP, LE
- NFC: Yes
- Infrared Blaster: Yes
- USB Port: Yes, microUSB 2.0, USB on the Go
Messaging
- SMS/MMS: Yes
- Instant Messaging: Yes
- Push Emails: Yes
- Email Protocol: IMAP4, POP3, SMTP
Entertainment
- Music Player: Yes, mp3, WAV, FLAC, eACC+
- Video Player: Yes, MPEG4, H.263, H.264, XviD
- FM Radio: Yes
- Loudspeaker: Yes
- 3.5mm Jack: Yes
Navigation
- Navigation: Yes, GPS with A-GPS
- Maps: Yes, Google Maps
Sensors & Control
- Digital Compass: Yes
- Accelerometer: Yes
- Proximity Sensor: Yes
- Light Sensor: Yes
- Barometer: No
- Pedometer: –
- Heart Rate Monitor: No
- Gyroscope: Yes
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes (Front)
- Iris Scanner: No
- Intelligent Digital Assistant: Yes
- Motion Sensing / Gesture Control: Yes
- Voice Control: Yes
Other Features
- Video Streaming: Yes
- Active Noise Cancellation: No
- Built-in Mobile Payment: –
- Wireless Charging: No
- Water Resistant: No
- Dust Resistant: No
- Image Editor: Yes
- Video Editor: Yes
- Document Viewer: Yes
- Document Editor: No (download at store)
Battery
- Battery: 2650 mAh Li-ion Battery (non-removable)
Nokia 3 Un-boxing video
Comments
2 Responses to “Nokia 3 running on Android 7.0 – Hands on Review”
Its running on Android 7.0 Api 24 not Android 7.1.1.
Yup you are right! Thanks for bringing it to our attention! 🙂