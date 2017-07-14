Call it nostalgia or call it whatever you want, Nokia has forever remained to be everyone’s all time favorite phone brand especially for those who have been avid users of the brand since the last two decades or so. When the company decided to finally call it a day on the legendary Finnish manufactured phones a few years ago, there was still hope and belief in many people’s hearts that the brand would make its comeback in the near future.

Well if you ask me, a comeback would rather just be an understatement! Rising from the ashes of its past glory days, Nokia (now owned by HMD Global) has yet again made its mark in the market with a huge bang with the recently launched Nokia 3310 and the Nokia 3. The former being a sort of a resurrection of the legendary 3310 which ruled the late nineties and early 2000’s and the latter being Nokia’s very first Android powered device. Yes you read that correctly folks! After years and years of waiting and endless hopes, our wish finally came true with the launch of the Nokia 3. No offense to Windows Phone but lets be honest here, Nokia never managed to create that much of an impact with the former OS and found it a bit difficult keeping up with devices running on Android and iOS.

Once the dust settled down, reality started to kick in. It felt as if a dream had come true when we finally got our hands on the Android powered device a little more than three weeks ago. The first thing that comes to mind when looking at the Nokia 3 is the finesse and class that only a Nokia device can give. The beautiful device comes wrapped in a poly carbonate material except for the frames that are constructed with aluminum.

The phone features a 5.0-inch 720 x 1280 pixels IPS HD display covered in Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the Nokia 3 sports a 1.3GHz quad-core Mediatek MTK6737 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of on-board storage with an option to add a microSD card up to 128gb, an 8MP camera with auto focus both at the front as well as at the back, a 2650 mAh battery and runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 (Nougat).

For those of you who want to check out the camera results of the Nokia 3 can browse through our gallery below. Besides the sleek design and a very decent camera, the best feature that we liked so far in the Nokia 3 is the stock version of Android that comes with it out of the box. The result being a silky smooth device without the extra baggage that custom UI’s usually bring with them in all the other brands that are currently available in the market.

Nokia have even stated that all three devices viz the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 (the latter two would be released in the next few months) would be getting the upcoming Android O update as soon as it gets launched sometime later this year.

The Nokia 3 is available in four attractive colors Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper and is currently retailing at PKR 16,000/- with a one year warranty from all leading retail outlets and online.

Camera Test

Nokia 3 Tech Specs at a Glance

General Features

Platform: Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Pure Android

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Pure Android Processor: 1.3GHz quad-core Processor (Mediatek MTK6737)

1.3GHz quad-core Processor (Mediatek MTK6737) GPU: Mali-T720 MP2

Mali-T720 MP2 Memory: 2GB RAM

2GB RAM Colours: Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper

Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper Dimension: 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm

143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm Weight: –

– SIM Type: –

– SIM Count: Dual-SIM or Single SIM

Display

Display: 5.0-inch IPS Display, 720 x 1280 pixels (294ppi), 450 nits

5.0-inch IPS Display, 720 x 1280 pixels (294ppi), 450 nits Screen Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass

Camera

Rear Camera: 8MP Camera, 1080p HD Video

8MP Camera, 1080p HD Video Rear Camera Features: LED Flash, Autofocus, Geo-tagging

LED Flash, Autofocus, Geo-tagging Front Camera: 8 MP Camera, LED Flash

Storage

Built-in Storage: 16GB

16GB Memory Card Support: Yes, up to 128GB Storage

Yes, up to 128GB Storage Bundled Cloud Storage: –

Network Support

2G GSM: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900MHz

850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900MHz 2G CDMA 1X: 800 / 900MHz

800 / 900MHz 3G WCDMA: 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100MHz

850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100MHz 3G CDMA EVDO: Yes

Yes 4G LTE: Yes, LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300)

Internet & Connectivity

GPRS: Yes, up to 48kbps

Yes, up to 48kbps EDGE: Yes

Yes 3G/WCDMA/HSPA: Yes, up to 21Mbps

Yes, up to 21Mbps HSPA+: Yes, up to 42Mbps

Yes, up to 42Mbps CDMA EVDO: Yes

Yes 4G LTE: Yes, up to 150Mbps

Yes, up to 150Mbps WLAN: Yes

Yes Wi-Fi Hotspot: Yes

Yes Bluetooth: Yes, Bluetooth 4.1, A2DP, LE

Yes, Bluetooth 4.1, A2DP, LE NFC: Yes

Yes Infrared Blaster: Yes

Yes USB Port: Yes, microUSB 2.0, USB on the Go

Messaging

SMS/MMS: Yes

Yes Instant Messaging: Yes

Yes Push Emails: Yes

Yes Email Protocol: IMAP4, POP3, SMTP

Entertainment

Music Player: Yes, mp3, WAV, FLAC, eACC+

Yes, mp3, WAV, FLAC, eACC+ Video Player: Yes, MPEG4, H.263, H.264, XviD

Yes, MPEG4, H.263, H.264, XviD FM Radio: Yes

Yes Loudspeaker: Yes

Yes 3.5mm Jack: Yes

Navigation

Navigation: Yes, GPS with A-GPS

Yes, GPS with A-GPS Maps: Yes, Google Maps

Sensors & Control

Digital Compass: Yes

Yes Accelerometer: Yes

Yes Proximity Sensor: Yes

Yes Light Sensor: Yes

Yes Barometer: No

No Pedometer: –

– Heart Rate Monitor: No

No Gyroscope: Yes

Yes Fingerprint Scanner: Yes (Front)

Yes (Front) Iris Scanner: No

No Intelligent Digital Assistant: Yes

Yes Motion Sensing / Gesture Control: Yes

Yes Voice Control: Yes

Other Features

Video Streaming: Yes

Yes Active Noise Cancellation: No

No Built-in Mobile Payment: –

– Wireless Charging: No

No Water Resistant: No

No Dust Resistant: No

No Image Editor: Yes

Yes Video Editor: Yes

Yes Document Viewer: Yes

Yes Document Editor: No (download at store)

Battery

Battery: 2650 mAh Li-ion Battery (non-removable)

Nokia 3 Un-boxing video

