Jovago.pk, Pakistan’s first leading online hotel booking portal has collaborated with Telemart, one of the country’s fastest emerging online and retail brand. The MOU signing ceremony was held in the head office of Telemart in Karachi.

With this partnership, Jovago Pakistan brings good news for Telemart’s shoppers, who can use their Telemart discount cards to avail flat 10% off on all hotel bookings across Pakistan carried out through Jovago.pk. This discount can be availed multiple times by Telemart Discount card holders to enjoy extra treat while planning domestic travel through the combined effort of Telemart & Jovago Pakistan.

Given the sweltering heat, corporate visits or the holiday season, now is the most suitable time to avail this discount on hotel bookings throughout Pakistan. Through this collaborative effort, Jovago.pk aims to make traveling easier and affordable for travelers who want to explore the breathtaking sites of the country. With around 2,000 hotels on board, Jovago in line with its commitment to facilitate travelers provides convenient hotels at an affordable rate. The recent alliance with Telemart is an extension of this promise and it will play distinctive role in strengthening the tourism industry of Pakistan.

Commenting on the occasion, Nadine Malik, CEO Jovago Asia said, “We are excited to collaborate with Telemart. These two e-commerce players will contribute towards delivering convenience to our customers. As our promise, Jovago.pk is already providing travelers with an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Pakistan. This partnership is another step to ease our customers who through this collaboration can now avail amazing discount offers.Jovago.pk intends to facilitate its customers by providing them with reasonable prices and safe accommodation options across the country to encourage local tourism.”

Adding on this, Mr. Hamza Rauf Essa, Director Telemart said, “Telemart has been a firm believer in providing customers with an impeccable level of service along with quality products hence this partnership with Jovago is an extension of our customer oriented practices to promote and enhance domestic tourism while providing amazing discounts to our customers. We are hopeful to see that with this partnership, our customers can avail the best available hotel booking services by Jovago Pakistan. We in future with full support from Jovago.pk, intend to bring more exciting announcements for our customers to take forward on this innovative step that will not only benefit our customers but also boost the tourism industry of Pakistan”.

