HMD Global – the home of Nokia Phones, announced the launch of Nokia 6 today. It is the third Android-powered smartphone of Nokia, which will be available across all local markets in Pakistan.

Unveiled earlier this year at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, these devices combine superior craftsmanship, distinctive design and powerful entertainment features, offering you the ability to use your phone, your way.

Speaking on the launch of Nokia 6 in Pakistan, Kamran Khan, Head of Near East, HMD Global said, “Ever since the new Nokia smartphone range had been announced at the MWC in Barcelona, we have received an overwhelming response from smartphone users across the globe who have welcomed the return of Nokia Phones with amazing zeal.”

“Today, It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of the much awaited Nokia 6 in Pakistan, delivering performance and immersive entertainment in a premium and extremely robust design, at an attractive price”, added Kamran Khan.

Combining superior craftsmanship and distinctive design with an immersive audio experience and a 5.5” full HD screen, the new Nokia 6 delivers a truly premium smartphone experience. The unibody of the Nokia 6 is crafted from a single block of 6000 series aluminium and is perfect for those who want a robust phone with outstanding entertainment credentials. The smart audio amplifier with dual speakers allow consumers to experience a deep bass and unmatched clarity, whilst Dolby Atmos® sound delivers a powerfully moving entertainment experience.

With outstanding color reproduction, the Nokia 6 has a fully laminated display stack delivering excellent sunlight readability without compromising the slim form. The Nokia 6 comes with the dual SIM variant in Pakistan, powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform andthe Qualcomm® Adreno™ 505 graphics processor, the Nokia 6 strikes the perfect balance between performance and power consumption, designed to deliver premium quality entertainment with battery life to spare, maximizing your entertainment experience on the go. The Nokia 6 is available in three distinct colors – Matte Black, Silver and Tampered Blue, and will retail at PKR 27,900.

With all Nokia smartphones you will always have the latest pure Android experience for your device. With monthly security updates your Nokia smartphone is safe, up-to-date as well as clutter-free – putting choice at the heart of the consumer experience. And with the latest Android come the latest features including the latest capabilities of Doze, which saves battery life while the phone is in a pocket or bag. The new Nokia smartphones feature Google’s most recent innovation, the Google Assistant, builds further on a great Android experience. Our teams have worked together to ensure conversations with the Google Assistant happen seamlessly on Nokia smartphones.

