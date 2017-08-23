Jovago, Pakistan’s first and No. 1 hotel booking website and Travoney, country’s first THE crowd-shipping application signed a MoU to bring Travoney users’ a flat 15% discount on hotel bookings through www.jovago.net.

Travoney was launched in April this year, having a 3,500+ strong community of regular travellers. It allows senders to connect with relevant travellers going to the destination of their intended baggage. The crowd-shipping platform helps senders send baggage from Rs. 25/KG through verified travellers across Pakistan. With 50% increase in travellers each month on Travoney, Jovago is offering flat 15% discount for all Travoney users. Having 2000+ hotels on board, Jovago is committed to providing convenient and affordable accommodation to local travelers en route to work or leisure activities across Pakistan.

Ms. Nadine Malik, CEO Jovago Asia on this ceremony said, “It is exciting to partner with a like minded business model that connects with its users far beyond just facilitation. Therefore, we together are joining hands to strengthen domestic tourism in Pakistan by providing flat 15% discount to Travoney users.I am happy to add another great news for our travelers and will be bringing such exciting announcements in coming times.” Sharing his thoughts, Co-Founder & CEO Travoney Saad Iqbal said, “Travoney welcomes this strategic partnership with Jovago that will benefit Pakistan’s digital audience. Our objective is to have an integrated economy-sharing model giving value to each individual of the society.”

Whether you are out of luggage space or cannot seem to send a parcel at the 11th hour, then for you, Travoney is an ideal platform where senders can find trusted travellers to deliver items for them. Added with it is the opportunity to avail best discounted hotel accomodations. So what are you waiting for? Download Travoney from the Play Store and avail discount on your next hotel booking in Pakistan via Jovago.

