Nokia with all the hype created for its Android debut has not disappointed us yet. Starting from the Nokia 3, then Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and the upcoming flagship device the Nokia 8. The devices have withheld the body and the feel of some of their more successful Lumia devices mainly the 1020 and the 950, which is great. Today, our focus is on the mid ranger Nokia 5.

Straight out of the bat, the device just looks gorgeous, specially the Tempered Blue version. The device has a 5.2 inch 1280 x 720 HD polarized display wrapped around an aluminum uni-body. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass making the front of the device quite durable to front facing falls. The display is quite sharp and makes streaming YouTube videos a pleasurable experience. Also, it is quite bright so using it outdoors was never a problem.

The finger print scanner is housed on the front on the device which doubles as a home button which I personally do not like, as there were a couple of instances, while unlocking the device, I accidentally kept on opening Google Assistant. which became a bit annoying. The size of the scanner could have been slightly bigger, though understandable why Nokia opted for a smaller sensor, as we live in a world where small to no bezels have started to become a norm. That being said, the sensor is quite decent and works quite well in most cases.

Under the hood lies a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, which is strong enough for most apps to work without a hitch, though some graphic intensive games like Injustice 2 did have a bit of lag. This is also due to the fact the device comes with only 2GB RAM, while most of the devices in its category are now housing 3GB. In terms of storage the device comes with 16Gb on board memory, but not to worry too much as it also houses a microSD card slot upto 128GB of storage.

The device has a single speaker in the bottom, but is quite loud and holding the phone horizontally does not muzzle the sound at all which is great.

Now talking about the camera’s, the Nokia 5 comes with a 13MP primary shooter and an 8MP camera on the front. One of the highlights about this device is that, both the camera’s have auto focus. This means no more blurred out or selfies or groupfies. The camera performs quite well in day light, specially the auto HDR mode helps in making the colors pop. Both cameras are capable of taking videos in Full HD (1920×1080). Macro shots from the device turn out quite well, you can see some of the pictures that have been taken from the device below and judge for yourself.

Now, coming to the best part of the device, the software. The Nokia 5 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat without any skin on top, which makes everything feels quite fast and smooth. Also, due to which you get Google Now cards from just a single swipe to the right from the home screen. This, also means the device may get future Android updates much faster than other OEM’s but that is just a hunch for now.

The Nokia 5 runs on a 3000 mAh battery which will lasts you a day with 3G on through out, but will fall short if 4G is being used continuously and has Dual Sim capabilities.. Last but not the least the device comes in four colors Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black and Copper and is available for PKR 21,500.

Here is the link for the Nokia 5 un-boxing video if interested.

