Xiaomi’s official distributor Smart Link Technologies announced the fast sold out for the latest innovative products Mi 6, Mi Max 2 which were launched a week ago during an event at Beach Luxury Hotel Karachi. Known worldwide as the mastermind behind quality, innovation and creative thinking, Xiaomi has once again revolutionized the way Pakistanis utilize smart phone technology. Keeping the company’s value driven strategy alive, Smart Link Technologies, the official distributor of Xiaomi, have launched two latest smartphones Mi 6 and Mi Max 2, and a bucketful of Mi Ecosystem products throughout Pakistan starting Aug 21.

All these products are available on www.mistore.pk and www.daraz.pk

Director Marketing, Mr. Ahmed Butt said “Xiaomi is bringing their flagship smartphones for the first time in Pakistan. We have no doubt that these flagship phones are going be the disrupter in the market for bringing the most innovative technology at such an amazing price.”

Priced from Rs. 46,999, Mi 6 is a performance beast powered by the Qualcomm’s lightning-fast Snapdragon 835 and a startling 6GB RAM. The four-sided curved glass body and stainless steel frame house a gorgeous 5.15″ display.

Mi 6 comes with wide angle and telephoto lenses used to incredible effect, particularly the ability to shoot beautiful portraits with out-of-focus backgrounds. The two lenses allow Mi 6 to calculate what is in the foreground and what is in the background, creating a depth of field effect that typically requires a DSLR camera to achieve. In addition, an improved Beautify mode that makes selfies look more natural, now works with the rear camera on Mi 6. Mi 6 also features 2x optical zoom, which makes sure photos of distant subjects remain clear, while 10x digital zoom is also supported. Mi 6 also comes with four-axis OIS so images and videos remain sharp, reducing the effect of handshake or motion.

Xiaomi and Smart Link have also launched Mi Max 2 with a Rs. 34,900 in Pakistan. With a 6.44-inch supersized screen, Mi Max 2 is perfect for watching movies or TV shows on the go. In addition, the dual speakers on Mi Max 2 intelligently activate in landscape orientation, transforming it into a mobile theater with an immersive audio experience.

Thanks to MIUI optimizations, Mi Max 2 is great for use in any situation. With “One-handed mode”, which is a feature that makes the usable display smaller, users can still navigate with ease using just one hand. With “Split screen”, two applications are able to run in the foreground, letting users make full use of the large 6.44-inch display. For instance, a user can watch a video using the top half of the screen while replying to messages in the lower half.

Mi Max 2 is powered by a massive 5300mAh two-day battery, which provides up to 18 hours of video playback, 21 hours of GPS navigation, or 57 hours of talktime. The huge battery means that Mi Max 2 can even charge other smartphones connected to its USB Type-C port. Despite the large capacity, Mi Max 2 is able to charge 68% in one hour as it supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 with parallel charging, which allows fast charging while controlling temperature increase.

“Mi6 and Mi Max 2 are very strategic models for Mi. These are high end models with best in class features and extremely competitive prices. With strong products like these, Mi is surely destined to create waves in the industry.” Director Sales and Strategy, Mr. Zain Aftab said.

Smart Link has also introduced lots of amazing Xiaomi eco products including high capacity Mi Power banks, Mi bands, Headphones and Earphones, Mi Bluetooth Speakers, Desk Lamps, and the Amazfit PACE.

