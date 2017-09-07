In the latest research conducted by Counterpoint’s Market Pulse, HUAWEI has surpassed Apple in global smartphone sales consistently for June and July 2017. With the sales in August looking strong for the Chinese vendor as well, a hat-trick for HUAWEI could be possible.

Peter Richardson – Research Director of Counterpoint states: “This is a significant milestone for Huawei, the largest Chinese smartphone brand with a growing global presence. It speaks volumes for this primarily network infrastructure vendor, on how far it has grown in the consumer mobile handset space in the last three to four years. The global scale Huawei has been able to achieve, can be attributed to its consistent investment in R&D and manufacturing – coupled with aggressive marketing and sales channel expansion.” Talking about future prospects and other findings, Counterpoint’s Associate Director – Tarun Pathak states: “The growth of Chinese brands is an important trend which no player in the mobile ecosystem can ignore. Chinese brands are growing swiftly, not only because of smartphone design, manufacturing capability and rich feature sets – but also by out-smarting and out-spending rivals in sales channels, go-to-market and marketing promotion strategies.” Mr Pathak further stated: “Chinese vendors have become as equally important as Samsung or Apple to the global supply chain, application developers and distribution channels, as they continue to grow in scale more rapidly than the incumbent market share leaders.”

Counterpoint Technology Market Research is a global research firm specializing in Technology products in the TMT industry. It services major technology firms and financial firms with a mix of monthly reports, customized projects and detailed analysis of the mobile and technology markets. Counterpoints key analysts are experts in the industry with an average tenure of 13 years in the high tech sector. Counterpoint’s Market Pulse is based on tracking monthly model-level sales for more than 300 brands across more than 40 countries globally.

Huawei is rapidly emerging as an innovative industry leader within the electronics and telecommunications arena, aiming to deliver exceptional services to the rapidly expanding segment of smartphone users in Pakistan, who seek powerful global connectivity.

