Huawei Consumer Business Group today announced its cooperation with TÜV Rheinland to certify Huawei’s SuperCharge technology. Certification will mark the first time an end-to-end fast-charging technology has successfully completed the rigorous tests set forth by the world-renowned safety experts. Testing encompasses every component, requiring adapters, IC circuits and charging cable materials to pass safety, low temperature and thermal shock tests. Submitting itself to the stringent oversight of TÜV Rheinland demonstrates Huawei’s continued mission to deliver the most innovative features on the market, and highlights Huawei’s commitment to delivering not only faster charging but more importantly safer charging.

“Over the past 145 years, TÜV Rheinland has committed itself to ensuring that complex devices and products meet rigorous safety standards that meet consumer expectations,” said Kalyan Varma, VP of Business Field Electrical, Products, Global of TÜV Rheinland. “With the growing demand for fast charging solutions, we’re glad to work with Huawei to certify its SuperCharge technology using our proven testing methods and battery expertise. In the drive for continued innovation, we must always keep consumer safety at the forefront.” “With each of our products, we strive not only to deliver the features and performance that consumers are looking for – but to go beyond where our competitors are in terms of experience,” said Bruce Li, Vice President of Handset Business at Huawei Consumer Business Group. “By working with the storied experts at TÜV Rheinland, we’re able to deliver a device that not only offers incredibly fast charging but does so with a safety assurance that our competitors cannot match.”

HUAWEI’s SuperCharge technology enables continuous “communication” between the device and the charger. By monitoring every single point of the charging cycle, it is able to intelligently auto-adjust voltage and current output to maximize charging speed based on the capacity of the phone, adapter and cable. To keep Huawei’s fast-charging phones cool, Huawei SuperCharge uses a 4.5V/5A low-voltage charging solution.

In addition, the connectors and charging jack on Huawei’s devices are programmed to automatically suspend the supply of electricity if they come into contact with water. This intelligent safeguard is in place to prevent short circuits and device fires.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments