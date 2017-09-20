Until the Nokia 8 launches in Pakistan, we thought of reviewing the much talked about and anticipated Nokia 6. The leaked image of the Nokia 6 became viral the minute it hit the web. This was the first sign we got of Nokia bringing us an Android powered smartphone. So, there was no question of not reviewing this device. After testing it out for a few weeks, here’s our review.

Starting with the body, the Nokia has the look and feel of a high end device, though it is actually a mid ranger but let me assure you will fall in love with it the minute you hold it in your hands for the first time. An aluminum frame wraps around the plastic uni-body. Thanks to the plastic back, the device is not a finger print magnet, which is good for people who consider that an issue. The Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5 inch Full HD (1920x1080p) IPS LCD display, which is a bump up from the Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3 and you can tell the difference, even at first glance. The colors are vibrant and the blacks pop up (night time wallpapers look amazing!!!!).

While we are on the topic of the body, the Nokia 6 comes with a front facing finger print sensor which doubles as a home button, so like I had mentioned in my Nokia 5 review about the issue I had with the size of the button, I can happily say, is not the case with the Nokia 6. The button is big enough even for my chubby fingers and hardly had any issue while using the scanner. The Nokia 6 also comes with “Dolby Atmos” stereo speakers which gives high quality audio. Watching videos and gaming also gets a lift with louder and sharper sound.

Under the hood lies a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with an Adreno 505 GPU which is strong enough to handle most apps and games. In some cases it has performed better than some higher-end Media Tek processors. Kudos to Nokia for optimizing the processor and the software to give us such a buttery experience. Not only power, the Nokia 6 has 3GB of RAM to help apps stay open longer in the background without slowing down the device. If 32GB coupled with 3GB RAM is not enough for you, then there is a 64GB with 4GB RAM version available as well.

Coming down to the cameras of the device, the Nokia 6 gets a bump from its younger brothers and sports a 16MP camera with f/2.0, phase detection, HDR, Auto focus and dual LED (dual tone) flash. On the front lies an 8MP camera, also with f/2.0 and auto-focus, not only that it can also record videos in Full HD 1080p. It was a lot of fun while shooting pictures with the Nokia 6, the day time pics came out really nice, tried some macro shots too.

To be honest when recording videos at night it took a lot of zooming in for the grains to start coming on the picture, so you will get fairly decent night time pics too. Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself.

Finally the device houses a Non – removable lithium 3000 mAh battery, which lasted me almost a day, plus really did not worry about running out of juice thanks to the fast charging, you get around 70% of charge in under 45min so that’s pretty handy. The Nokia 6 is a dual sim 4G device, and if putting two sims is not your thing, then you can always bump up the storage on the device. It supports a microSD card upto 256GB, which is more than enough for most people. It also has NFC support if anybody is interested in that and comes in a bunch of colors Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper and a special Arte Black which is only available for the 64GB version.

So guys what are your thoughts on the device? Planning to buy it? If you are then it is officially sold for PKR 27,900 in Pakistan.

