Mi Pakistan is on its way to the next ’48 Hours Online sale’ on 25th and 26th September, After setting an unparalleled record for holding a flat 50% flash sale in June 2017. Mi fans responded enthusiastically to the previous flat-50 flash sale, and the company was successfully able to wrap up its stock in a couple of hours.

Xiaomi is a Chinese mobile company which has become increasingly popular in Pakistan over a very short period of time. The upcoming sale is offering up to 25% discount on Eco products as well as widely loved Mi mobiles, and many bundle offers to boot. Xiaomi, being the only mobile network with an official e-commerce business, is setting a benchmark that other local mobile companies may aim for in the near future. The concept of a flash sale or an online sale has not been initiated by any mobile company in the past, and Xiaomi is definitely planning to win the hearts of Pakistanis by setting these milestones.

Since the official launch of Xiaomi in Pakistan by Smartlink technologies, the company has only moved from one success to another and that has only been possible because of the appreciation of its fans. Xiaomi doesn’t just provide official warranties on mobile phones, but also facilitates customers with a three month warranty on Eco products which is again a ground-breaking concept for mobile brands.

The quality of Mi products is greatly appreciated across the region, and that there is high demand for their products is clear from the fact that the company has launched a vast portfolio of their products in August and is planning to bring many variants in the forthcoming days.

Mark your calendars for the 25th and 26th of September, and get ready to experience the innovative and first-rate products of Xiaomi. We hope that Mi Pakistan will continue its tradition of value-added customer care and satisfaction by introducing flash sales, an exclusive and official online e-commerce network, and efficient and responsive customer support to give its fans an exclusive online shopping experience.

