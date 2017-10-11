The digital lifestyle app by Telenor, WowBox, was launched in May 2016 in Pakistan which is fully home grown and has now become Pakistan’s number 1 free lifestyle app on Google Play Store with 1 million active users. Telenor Pakistan envisions to empower Pakistani society and has been a frontrunner in developing the digital ecosystem through its products and services.

WowBox is an exclusive and free to browse application that brings an all-in-one experience through a single channel for its users. The App has a whopping 2.6 million authenticated users who can enjoy interactive and engaging content such as daily trending news, sport results, in-built games, free music, lifestyle articles, Telenor bundle offers, weather updates and much more.

Speaking on the success of WowBox, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan said, “The immense popularity of WowBox is a testament to our innovative customer centric approach and our commitment towards creating a digital ecosystem in the country and understanding our customers growing needs. We are relentlessly making efforts to become our customers’ favorite digital lifestyle partner and we will continue to deliver our promise of bringing the best products and services to them.’

In order to truly become a digital lifestyle partner for its customers, Telenor Pakistan has apps that are taking over the digital arena by fulfilling various other customer needs. Digitalizing the regular cellular services, apps like ‘My Telenor App’, with 2.2 million downloads, gives complete empowerment to the customer to be in charge of their call and data plans. Pocket TV (Goong), with over 1.3 million active users, is another app that allows you to catch up with your favorite shows on TV whenever and wherever you go.

