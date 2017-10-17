Motorola has had its share of ups and downs down the years, but there is no arguing the top quality smartphones they have come up with the Motorola G series was a great entry smartphone range for the price, then they came up with their Turbo and Maxx smartphones which packed with great hardware, Most recently they ventured into the modular phone domain with the Moto Z line up. They were one of the two major OEM’s (other was LG) who took the brave step to get into this category.

After Lenovo acquired Motorola, they have come back to Pakistan and have brought with them a few contenders for the mid range category namely the Moto M and the Moto E series. One of them is the Moto E4 Plus, which comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery.

The Moto E4 Plus has a big 5.5 inch (1280×720) HD IPS LCD Display which is wrapped around a metal body. The display even though only 720p is good enough and you will enjoy watching videos on YouTube or play games on it. Plus with the resolution being lower it consumes less energy as well, which means more battery life. It is water repellent too which is a great plus considering you would like to take your phone with you to the toilet. On the flip side the display does not get too bright, so outdoor visibility in bright sunlight gets a bit difficult.

Just below the display lies the fingerprint scanner, which doubles as a home button as well if required. Otherwise there are on display navigation keys. The fingerprint scanner is quick and was able to recognize my fingers 85% of the time, it became a bit tricky when my fingers were sweaty, otherwise it performed quite well. The best part about the fingerprint scanner is that, not only you can unlock your device, but lock back the device too. This is a great feature especially for people who don’t like to keep pressing the power button.

While we are on the hardware part of things the Moto E4 Plus comes with great and I mean great speakers. Coupled with the Dolby Atmos software built in, it provides loud and crisp sound. To, check out the power of the speakers check out its video on our YouTube channel.

Under the hood lies a 1.3 GHz Cortex A-53 Quad-core MediaTek processor which is not the most powerful processor around, but it will run all of your everyday apps. Though, if you are into heavy gaming, then you might feel a slight lag while playing graphic intensive game. Thanks to the 3GB RAM, the lag wasn’t that bad. Tested playing Mortal Kombat X, Clash of Clans, Pokemon Duel and Asphalt 8 (for all those wondering Ludo Star should just work perfectly).

The Moto E4 Plus comes a 13MP primary camera with HDR and f/2.0, autofocus and LED flash. On the front is a 5MP camera f/2.2 with LED flash as well. Okay the camera has performed well during the day with sharp and vibrant colors, but that performance changes drastically during low-light usage. The pictures are a bit grainy at night, as for the front facing camera, its decent thanks to the front facing flash. Attached below are a few random images taken with HDR mode on so you can judge for yourself.

The Moto E4 Plus runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and the software does give a pure android experience which is great. There are a few Moto features built in the theme engine, but other than that, it is a smooth experience. The device will be receiving Android 8.0 Oreo but no word of any deadline yet.

Coming to the main feature of the device – the 5000 mAh battery. The Moto E4 easily lasted me 1 and half day with heavy usage (WiFi always on, 4G on, Gaming, messaging, watching a couple of videos on YouTube and a few calls). This is a great thing considering how long the battery takes to charge. The device does come with a USB 2.0 port (kind of disappointed its not a USB Type C) and a fast charger, and it will charge the device to 100% in 3 hours. (Not really fast is it?). Though charging for 45 min – 1 hour will help you last at least 11-12 hours depending on usage.

Internal storage is 16GB but not to worry as a micro SD card up to 128GB can be added. The device comes in 2 colors, Iron Gray and Fine Gold and is available on for PKR 20,000. So what did you guys think about the device? Thinking of getting it? Do let me know in the comments below.

