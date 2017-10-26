HUAWEI – the global technology-leading company in telecommunications will be taking pre-booking orders for its latest innovative device – the HUAWEI Mate 10 and Mate 10 lite. The pre-booking starts from 26th October – 5th November and can be done at all HUAWEI brand outlets. The customers will also get surprise HUAWEI gift boxes with their pre-booked devices.

HUAWEI Mate 10 is truly a combination of attractive hardware, enriched with the most advanced software Artificial Intelligence (AI). The HUAWEI Mate 10 can be plugged into any screen using a USB-C to HDMI cable which turns this revolutionary device into a mobile workstation. HUAWEI Mate 10 is equipped with the latest powerful Kirin 970 chipset, backed up by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for the Pro, and 4GB RAM and 64GB for the standard version.

The HUAWEI Mate 10 features a Leica-branded dual camera, combining 12MP RGB sensor and 20MP Monochrome sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. Moreover, HUAWEI has added an intelligent AI to the mix. So now, the HUAWEI Mate 10 will recognize what kind of picture is being taken and adjust the setting accordingly to get the best image.

The HUAWEI Mate 10 lite is the world’s first quad-camera smartphone and a 5.9” FullView display. Both the rear and front cameras have high resolution sensors 16 and 13-megapixels respectively, paired with a secondary two-megapixel camera each. The selfie cameras capture stunning photos with a two-person bokeh effect, and benefit from a toning flash. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Country Head of HUAWEI Pakistan, Blueking stated: “HUAWEI is aware of the fact that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to propel the intelligent development of smart devices to the next level. Instead of passively responding to user needs, the AI in the HUAWEI Mate 10 will sense our mood and environment, and proactively offer new ways for us to interact with the world around us through targeted services. With HUAWEI Mate 10 lite, people can obtain a wonderful 5.9” FullView experience and take spectacular photos and selfies with various fun modes with 4-cameras.”

A special surprise gift box will also be given out on the pre-orders containing exciting goodies such as a power bank, car charger, and a selfie stick. The gift boxes shall be given out on first-come, first-order basis.

HUAWEI is rapidly emerging as an innovative industry leader within the electronics and telecommunications arena, aiming to deliver exceptional services to the rapidly expanding segment of smartphone users in Pakistan, who seek powerful global connectivity.

