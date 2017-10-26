Pakistan’s leading digital services provider, Telenor Pakistan, has unveiled its rejuvenated brand philosophy ‘Jo Har Pakistani Chahay’ along with forthcoming 4G expansion plans signifying its relentless focus on delivering on the evolving customer needs while ensuring enhanced 4G experience and accessibility in Pakistan. The unveiling took place at Telenor Pakistan’s headquarters in Islamabad where the company’s top management briefed the media about the renewed brand mantra and how it will be supplemented by the imminent 4G expansion strategy.

“Telenor Pakistan works tirelessly towards accomplishing its vison of ‘empowering societies’ through various digital and financial initiatives that are designed around the ever changing customer needs,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan while talking to the media. “Customer is at the heart of everything we do at Telenor and our new brand philosophy ‘Jo Har Pakistani Chahay’ portrays that very commitment where we make the product and service adapt to customer lifestyle rather than the other way around. We have also planned heavy investment to further enhance our 4G/LTE footprint in Pakistan and plan to convert more than 70% of our network to 4G by adding a site every hour,” he added. “We are really excited to unveil Telenor Pakistan’s rekindled brand philosophy ‘Jo Har Pakistani Chahay’, which enables us to connect with our customers to answer their call of “Jo Mein Chahoon” in our journey towards becoming their favorite lifestyle partner.” said Bilal Kazmi Chief Marketing Officer Telenor Pakistan. “’With the power of data, every Pakistani has the opportunity to be the best versions of themselves ‘Jo Har Pakistani Chahay’ celebrates this individuality. It was time for us to step away from the race of the biggest and the best in Pakistan but rather empower every customer, every Pakistani.” he added.

Also commenting on the development, Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Technology Officer Telenor Pakistan, said, “Today, as we renew our brand mission in continuation of our efforts to empower our customers, we are set to expand the 4G/LTE footprint in Pakistan. We will also initiate building towards a 4.5G network rollout to cater to the ever growing needs of our customers and bring them the benefits of digital technology. Along with being the first telco in Pakistan to have cloud computing services, we also have a high efficiency spectrum utilizing all four 4 bands.”

Since Telenor Pakistan’s 4G license acquisition in June 2016, it has rolled out over 3,000 LTE sites across 110+ cities in Pakistan. Karachi alone has received 600+ LTE sites with special arrangements – such as spectrum reframing and dual band usage – made for enhanced user experience of the city’s LTE customers. Recently, Telenor Pakistan received substantial investment from Telenor Group for LTE infrastructure enhancement reiterating Telenor’s commitment in Pakistan. This investment will enable the company to have additional LTE sites as well as reframe the existing sites.

