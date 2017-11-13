Bank Alfalah and Yayvo.com signed a Memorandum of Understanding, allowing Bank Alfalah customers to conveniently purchase items from one of Pakistan’s biggest e-commerce stores, further enhancing the scope of e-commerce and digital payments in the country.

Yayvo.com will integrate Bank Alfalah’s payment gateway and power Bank Alfalah’s Orbit Mall for the bank’s loyalty customers, account and card holders. Under this agreement, Bank Alfalah customers will be also able to redeem Orbit reward points and also use Bank Alfalah Accounts and Credit Cards on the revamped Orbit Mall. In addition to providing ease of payment and quick delivery, this will greatly enhance the range of items customers can purchase with their reward points and other payment instruments, as well as opening up many more avenues of collaboration in the future.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nauman Ansari (CEO, Bank Alfalah) said, “This partnership highlights how both organisations have effectively capitalized on their strengths, increasing the range of choices that customers have. With Bank Alfalah’s payment gateway integrated into Yayvo’s e-commerce space, customers now have access to thousands of products which can be purchased via easy e-payment options.” A. Mannan (President & CEO, TCS Holdings) said, “Yayvo.com is one of Pakistan’s fastest growing ecommerce companies which is utilising TCS’s delivery expertise and reach to make our customers live easy, simple and convenient for all their purchasing needs. Our partnership with Bank Alfalah will mark an important step in making online purchasing a trusted and secure option for all customers.”

