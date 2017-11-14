Calling out all the selfie superstars for the wait is finally over. HUAWEI has launched their game-changing, jaw-dropping and exciting HUAWEI Mate 10 lite. Packed with four cameras – a world first, this device is truly a trendsetter in smartphone photography.

People love taking photos of everything they do. Nowadays, no hangout is complete until a truckload of glamorous photos are taken. Be it a friends meet-up or a wedding, or just a casual hangout, people share their lives on social media through stunning photos.

The HUAWEI Mate 10 lite lets you do all that, and takes your photography game a notch higher. Lets have a look at five outstanding things that you can do with your HUAWEI Mate 10 lite:

Stun the World with Your Photos

All world’s a stage, and people are merely actors. Hence, they love taking photos! You can capture only-the-best photos of yourself with the four cameras on the HUAWEI Mate 10 lite. The smartphone has 16-megapixel rear and 13-megapixel front cameras that are accompanied by a 2-megapixel camera each. This is where breathtaking photography happens.

For all portrait aficionados out there, the cameras brings mugshots to life with professional-level bokeh effects.

Never a Dull Selfie Again

Are you tired of taking dark and dull selfies? The HUAWEI Mate 10 lite is here to address all your selfie woes. A Smart Selfie Toning Flash lights up selfies in low-light. Now, you can get some really flashy selfies at concerts or dim-lit restaurants!

The HUAWEI Mate 10 lite also makes you look beautiful with the HUAWEI Beauty 4.0. Its make-up filters and gesture-activated selfie modes can make any selfie look wonderful.

Immerse Yourself in the FullView Experience

Do you crave for more space on your phone screen while browsing the internet? Then your cravings have been answered for the HUAWEI Mate 10 lite has a gorgeous 5.9” FullView display. It shows all your content with lifesize vibrancy.

The phone also excites multitaskers the world over with its 18:9 aspect ratio. Switching between apps was never this easy, all thanks to a comfortable split-screen experience that lets you have a fun time while browsing your favourite website or playing a game.

Crafty Design that Appeals to Your Senses

The HUAWEI Mate 10 lite has been designed with symmetry at its center. The unibody design gives a premium feel which you can flaunt amongst your friends. It mingles with your mood with its suave colours of Graphite Black, Prestige Gold and Aurora Blue.

Keeps you Pumped up On the Go!

Whether you are a heavy smartphone user, or just wish to stay connected with the world – the HUAWEI Mate 10 lite keeps going throughout the day. Its power-efficient 3340 mAh battery gives long-lasting performance. Now, you will never miss creating memories! The smartphone also takes care of all that treasure trove of memories. With its 8-core Kirin 659 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, people can store all their amazing photos and music on the phone.

