People have thronged the market to get their hands on the new Aurora Blue version of the HUAWEI Mate 10 lite. The popular colour has garnered a phenomenal response all over the world and Pakistan is no different. The device ran off shelves like hot cakes which is why the company is announcing pre-orders of the Aurora Blue version beginning today. Now everyone can pre-book the amazing HUAWEI Mate 10 lite in Aurora Blue for just PKR 29,999/-.

HUAWEI Mate 10 lite is an amalgamation of top-notch hardware and advanced software. Being a Selfie Superstar, the smartphone has four cameras – a 13MP front camera and a 16MP rear camera that are both paired with a 2MP secondary camera. These cameras deliver stunning photography and lights up selfies through a Smart Selfie Toning Flash. Now, anyone can be a pro at smartphone photography, thanks to the imaging prowess of the HUAWEI Mate 10 lite.

The device is truly beautiful. With a 5.9” FullView display, an immersive experience lets people see the bigger picture. Featuring an Octa-core Kirin 659 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, people can store all their favorite photos and music to relive exciting memories over and over again. Even the long-lasting 3340mAh battery can easily last up to two days of ordinary usage.

Elated with all the admiration that the Aurora Blue version of the HUAWEI Mate 10 lite has received, Mr. Blueking, General Manager, HUAWEI Consumer Business Group – Pakistan remarked: “We are aware of people’s needs and give them what is essential. This magnificent device packs powerful features and also comes in exciting colours!”

One of Pakistan’s favourite actors Urwa Hocane also loves the HUAWEI Mate 10 lite. She has found it to be the perfect Mate for taking outstanding selfies.

