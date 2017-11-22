Huawei Technologies is playing a key role in promoting technical and vocational training of the people in Pakistan. Recently, this global technology leader sponsored the inaugural ceremony of an initiative, launched by the Ministry of Education in Punjab, to upgrade and modernize more than 1100 Technical and Vocational Training Schools all over the province. This social-development program will nurture the skills needed for specific jobs and empower the students for higher productivity and brighter careers.

This inaugural ceremony was held at the Pearl Continental Hotel Lahore, where a number of training-equipment and tools were also donated to the Technical Vocational Schools. More than 250 distinguished guests participated in this event, including; the Consulate General of China in Lahore – Long Dingbin, Minister for School Education Punjab – Rana Mashhood, the CEO of Huawei – Saif Chi, Deputy CEO – Mr. Ahmed Bilal Masud, Secretary – Dr. Allah Buksh Malik, Mayor of Lahore – Col. (R) Mubashar Javed and large number of School Principals, Academicians and students.

The ‘Punjab Skills Development Fund’ (PSDF) is also actively involved in addressing the basic and critical skill-development needs of the youth, through technical and vocational training, thus generating more opportunities for employability and also encouraging entrepreneurship. The youth must realize the importance of having hands-on experience and its benefits in generating sustainable income for them and their families.

The Chief Executive Officer of Huawei said: “As Huawei is at the forefront of technologies around the world, we are also nurturing a culture of technological skills and expertise in Pakistan, to play our role as a socially responsible organization. We are working towards high quality trainings aimed at ultimately benefitting young students in Pakistan”.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments